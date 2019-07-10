Schließen

Femtosecond Laser-Excitation-Driven High Frequency Standing Spin Waves in Nanoscale Dielectric Thin Films of Iron Garnets

  • We demonstrate that femtosecond laser pulses allow triggering high-frequency standing spin-wave modes in nanoscale thin films of a bismuth-substituted yttrium iron garnet. By varying the strength of the external magnetic field, we prove that two distinct branches of the dispersion relation are excited for all the modes. This is reflected in particular at a very weak magnetic field (similar to 33 mT) by a spin dynamics with a frequency up to 15 GHz, which is 15 times higher than the one associated with the ferromagnetic resonance mode. We argue that this phenomenon is triggered by ultrafast changes of the magnetic anisotropy via laser excitation of incoherent and coherent phonons. These findings open exciting prospects for ultrafast photo magnonics.

Metadaten
Author:Marwan DebORCiD, Elena Popova, Michel Hehn, Niels Keller, Sebastien Petit-Watelot, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Stephane ManginORCiD, Gregory Malinowski
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.123.027202
ISSN:0031-9007
ISSN:1079-7114
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31386535
Parent Title (English):Physical review letters
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/10
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2021/01/07
Volume:123
Issue:2
Page Number:6
Funder:ANR-NSFFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-15-CE24-0009]; Alexander von Humboldt FellowshipAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; BMBF ProjectFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K16IPA]; FEDER (EU)European Union (EU); ANRFrench National Research Agency (ANR); Metropole Grand Nancy; Region Grand Est
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access

