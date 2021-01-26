Synchronization of coupled phase oscillators
- Oscillatory systems under weak coupling can be described by the Kuramoto model of phase oscillators. Kuramoto phase oscillators have diverse applications ranging from phenomena such as communication between neurons and collective influences of political opinions, to engineered systems such as Josephson Junctions and synchronized electric power grids. This thesis includes the author's contribution to the theoretical framework of coupled Kuramoto oscillators and to the understanding of non-trivial N-body dynamical systems via their reduced mean-field dynamics. The main content of this thesis is composed of four parts. First, a partially integrable theory of globally coupled identical Kuramoto oscillators is extended to include pure higher-mode coupling. The extended theory is then applied to a non-trivial higher-mode coupled model, which has been found to exhibit asymmetric clustering. Using the developed theory, we could predict a number of features of the asymmetric clustering with only information of the initial state provided.Oscillatory systems under weak coupling can be described by the Kuramoto model of phase oscillators. Kuramoto phase oscillators have diverse applications ranging from phenomena such as communication between neurons and collective influences of political opinions, to engineered systems such as Josephson Junctions and synchronized electric power grids. This thesis includes the author's contribution to the theoretical framework of coupled Kuramoto oscillators and to the understanding of non-trivial N-body dynamical systems via their reduced mean-field dynamics. The main content of this thesis is composed of four parts. First, a partially integrable theory of globally coupled identical Kuramoto oscillators is extended to include pure higher-mode coupling. The extended theory is then applied to a non-trivial higher-mode coupled model, which has been found to exhibit asymmetric clustering. Using the developed theory, we could predict a number of features of the asymmetric clustering with only information of the initial state provided. The second part consists of an iterated discrete-map approach to simulate phase dynamics. The proposed map --- a Moebius map --- not only provides fast computation of phase synchronization, it also precisely reflects the underlying group structure of the dynamics. We then compare the iterated-map dynamics and various analogous continuous-time dynamics. We are able to replicate known phenomena such as the synchronization transition of the Kuramoto-Sakaguchi model of oscillators with distributed natural frequencies, and chimera states for identical oscillators under non-local coupling. The third part entails a particular model of repulsively coupled identical Kuramoto-Sakaguchi oscillators under common random forcing, which can be shown to be partially integrable. Via both numerical simulations and theoretical analysis, we determine that such a model cannot exhibit stationary multi-cluster states, contrary to the numerical findings in previous literature. Through further investigation, we find that the multi-clustering states reported previously occur due to the accumulation of discretization errors inherent in the integration algorithms, which introduce higher-mode couplings into the model. As a result, the partial integrability condition is violated. Lastly, we derive the microscopic cross-correlation of globally coupled non-identical Kuramoto oscillators under common fluctuating forcing. The effect of correlation arises naturally in finite populations, due to the non-trivial fluctuations of the meanfield. In an idealized model, we approximate the finite-sized fluctuation by a Gaussian white noise. The analytical approximation qualitatively matches the measurements in numerical experiments, however, due to other periodic components inherent in the fluctuations of the mean-field there still exist significant inconsistencies.…
- Oszillatorische Systeme unter schwacher Kopplung können durch das Kuramoto-Modell beschrieben werden. Kuramoto-Phasenoszillatoren besitzen eine Vielzahl von Modellanwendungsfällen von der Kommunikation zwischen Nervenzellen bis zu kollektiven Einflüssen auf die politische Meinungsbildung sowie ingenieurwissenschaftlichen Anwendungen wie Josephson-Kontakten und synchronisierten elektrischen Übertragungsnetzen. In dieser Dissertation werden die Beiträge der Autorin zur Theorie der Kuramoto-Oszillatorensysteme und zum Verständnis nichttrivialer dynamischer NKörpersysteme durch die Analyse ihrer reduzierten Mittelfelddynamik zusammengefasst. Der Hauptinhalt dieser Dissertation umfasst vier Teile: Zuerst wird eine teilweise integrable Theorie global gekoppelter, identischer Kuramoto-Oszillatoren so erweitert, dass sie auch den Fall reiner Phasenkopplung höherer Ordnung umfasst. Die erweiterte Theorie wird anschließend auf ein nichttriviales Modell mit harmonischer Kopplung höherer Ordnung angewendet, welches asymmetrisches ClusteringOszillatorische Systeme unter schwacher Kopplung können durch das Kuramoto-Modell beschrieben werden. Kuramoto-Phasenoszillatoren besitzen eine Vielzahl von Modellanwendungsfällen von der Kommunikation zwischen Nervenzellen bis zu kollektiven Einflüssen auf die politische Meinungsbildung sowie ingenieurwissenschaftlichen Anwendungen wie Josephson-Kontakten und synchronisierten elektrischen Übertragungsnetzen. In dieser Dissertation werden die Beiträge der Autorin zur Theorie der Kuramoto-Oszillatorensysteme und zum Verständnis nichttrivialer dynamischer NKörpersysteme durch die Analyse ihrer reduzierten Mittelfelddynamik zusammengefasst. Der Hauptinhalt dieser Dissertation umfasst vier Teile: Zuerst wird eine teilweise integrable Theorie global gekoppelter, identischer Kuramoto-Oszillatoren so erweitert, dass sie auch den Fall reiner Phasenkopplung höherer Ordnung umfasst. Die erweiterte Theorie wird anschließend auf ein nichttriviales Modell mit harmonischer Kopplung höherer Ordnung angewendet, welches asymmetrisches Clustering aufweist. Die Theorie sagt rein auf Basis der Anfangssystembedingungen einige Eigenschaften des asymmetrischen Clustering erfolgreich voraus. Im zweiten Teil wird die Phasendynamik von Kuramoto-Oszillatoren mithilfe einer iterierten diskreten Abbildung simuliert. Diese Abbildung – eine Möbius-Abbildung – erlaubt nicht nur eine schnelle Berechnung der Phasensynchronisation sondern spiegelt die zugrundeliegende Gruppenstruktur der Phasendynamik auch exakt wieder. Die Dynamik der iterierten Abbildung wird mit verschiedenen analogen Dynamiken mit kontinuierlicher Zeitachse verglichen. Hierbei werden bekannte Phänomene, wie etwa der Phasenübergang im Kuramoto-Sakaguchi-Oszillatormodell mit einer Verteilung der natürlichen Frequenzen und “Chimärenzustände” (chimera states) bei identischen Oszillatoren nichtlokalen Kopplungstypen, repliziert. Im dritten Teil wird ein Modell von repulsiv gekoppelten, identischen, gemeinsam stochastisch getriebenen Kuramoto-Sakaguchi-Oszillatoren beschrieben, dass teilweise integrabel ist. Sowohl durch numerische Simulationen als auch theoretische Analyse wird gezeigt, dass dieses Modell keine stationären Multi-Cluster-Zustände einnehmen kann, was den Ergebnissen anderer numerischer Studien in der Literatur widerspricht. Durch eine weitergehende Analyse wird gezeigt, dass das scheinbare Auftreten von Multi-Cluster-Zuständen der Akkumulation von inhärenten Diskretisierungsfehlern der verwendeten Integrationsalgorithmen zuzuschreiben ist, welche dem Modell Phasenkopplungen höher Ordnung hinzufügen. Als Resultat dieser Effekte wird die Bedingung der teilweisen Integrabilität verletzt. Zuletzt wird die mikroskopische Kreuzkorrelation zwischen global gekoppelten, nicht identischen gemeinsam fluktuierend getriebenen Kuramoto-Oszillatoren hergeleitet. Der Korrelationseffekt entsteht auf natürliche Art und Weise in endlichen Populationen aufgrund der nichttrivialen Fluktuation des Mittelfelds. Die endliche Fluktuation wird in einem idealisierten Modell mittels gaußschem weißem Rauschen approximiert. Die analytische Annährung stimmt mit den Ergebnissen numerischer Simulationen gut überein, die inhärenten periodischen Komponenten der Fluktuation des Mittelfels verursachen allerdings trotzdem signifikante Inkonsistenzen.…
Author details:
|Chen GongORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-487522
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48752
|theory and modelling
|Theorie und Modellierung
|Synchronisation der gekoppelten Oszillatoren
|Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND, Francisco RodriguesORCiD, Michael ZaksORCiDGND
|Arkady Pikovsky, Ralf Toenjes
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/12/15
|2021/01/26
|Komplexes Netzwerk; Kuramoto-Oszillatore; Nichtlineare Dynamik; Synchronisation
Complex Network; Kuramoto Oscillators; Nonlinear Dynamics; Synchronization
|xvii, 115
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International