Oscillatory systems under weak coupling can be described by the Kuramoto model of phase oscillators. Kuramoto phase oscillators have diverse applications ranging from phenomena such as communication between neurons and collective influences of political opinions, to engineered systems such as Josephson Junctions and synchronized electric power grids. This thesis includes the author's contribution to the theoretical framework of coupled Kuramoto oscillators and to the understanding of non-trivial N-body dynamical systems via their reduced mean-field dynamics. The main content of this thesis is composed of four parts. First, a partially integrable theory of globally coupled identical Kuramoto oscillators is extended to include pure higher-mode coupling. The extended theory is then applied to a non-trivial higher-mode coupled model, which has been found to exhibit asymmetric clustering. Using the developed theory, we could predict a number of features of the asymmetric clustering with only information of the initial state provided. The second part consists of an iterated discrete-map approach to simulate phase dynamics. The proposed map --- a Moebius map --- not only provides fast computation of phase synchronization, it also precisely reflects the underlying group structure of the dynamics. We then compare the iterated-map dynamics and various analogous continuous-time dynamics. We are able to replicate known phenomena such as the synchronization transition of the Kuramoto-Sakaguchi model of oscillators with distributed natural frequencies, and chimera states for identical oscillators under non-local coupling. The third part entails a particular model of repulsively coupled identical Kuramoto-Sakaguchi oscillators under common random forcing, which can be shown to be partially integrable. Via both numerical simulations and theoretical analysis, we determine that such a model cannot exhibit stationary multi-cluster states, contrary to the numerical findings in previous literature. Through further investigation, we find that the multi-clustering states reported previously occur due to the accumulation of discretization errors inherent in the integration algorithms, which introduce higher-mode couplings into the model. As a result, the partial integrability condition is violated. Lastly, we derive the microscopic cross-correlation of globally coupled non-identical Kuramoto oscillators under common fluctuating forcing. The effect of correlation arises naturally in finite populations, due to the non-trivial fluctuations of the meanfield. In an idealized model, we approximate the finite-sized fluctuation by a Gaussian white noise. The analytical approximation qualitatively matches the measurements in numerical experiments, however, due to other periodic components inherent in the fluctuations of the mean-field there still exist significant inconsistencies.

