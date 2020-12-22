The involvement of the two German states in Korea during the 1950s in the context of the Cold War
This master thesis will analyze the background of the involvement of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) and the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in Korea during the 1950s in the context of the Cold War. In both Korean states, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as well as the Republic of Korea (ROK), the so-called humanitarian aid that was provided to them in the form of medical and economic assistance to help surmount the hardship of the postwar period is remembered with great appreciation to this day. However, critical views on the German engagement in Korea are still relatively hard to find. In this paper, two exemplary cases will be studied: the GDR's city reconstruction project in the North Korean cities of Hamheung and Heungnam and the FRG's medical assistance to the ROK by means of the West German Red Cross Hospital in Busan. By looking at primary sources like governmental documents, this thesis will examine the geopolitical conditions and particular national interests that stood behind the German development and humanitarian aid for the Korean states at that time, thus shedding light on the political goals the two German states pursued, and the benefit they expected to derive from their engagement in Korea. Sources consulted include primary archival materials, secondary sources like monographs, journal articles, contemporary newspaper articles, and interviews with contemporary witnesses.
In dieser Masterarbeit wird der Hintergrund des Engagements der Bundesrepublik Deutschland (BRD) und der Deutschen Demokratischen Republik (DDR) in Korea in den 1950er Jahren im Kontext des Kalten Krieges analysiert. Während und nach dem Koreakrieg erhielten die beiden koreanischen Staaten, die Demokratische Volksrepublik Korea (DVRK) sowie die Republik Korea (ROK) sogenannte Humanitäre Hilfe in Form von medizinischer und wirtschaftlicher Hilfe zur Überwindung der Not. Bisher gab es zahlreiche Forschungen zu diesem Thema, die historische Fakten ausgegraben haben, aber kritische Ansichten dazu sind noch relativ schwer zu finden. In dieser Arbeit werden zwei beispielhafte Fälle untersucht: das Wiederaufbauprojekt der DDR in den nordkoreanischen Städten Hamheung und Heungnam und die medizinische Hilfe der BRD in der ROK durch das Westdeutsche Rotkreuzkrankenhaus in Busan. Anhand von Primärquellen wie Regierungsdokumenten werden in dieser Arbeit die geopolitischen Bedingungen und besonderen nationalen Interessen untersucht, die hinter der deutschen Entwicklungs- und humanitären Hilfe für die koreanischen Staaten zu dieser Zeit standen. Außerdem werden die politischen Ziele sowie der Nutzen beleuchtet, den sich die BRD und die DDR von ihrem Engagement in Korea versprachen. Zu den konsultierten Quellen zählen primäres Archivmaterial, sekundäre Quellen wie Monographien, Zeitschriftenartikel, zeitgenössische Zeitungsartikel und Interviews mit zeitgenössischen Zeugen.
|Author:
|Taeyeong KimORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-487315
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48731
|Title Additional (German):
|Das Engagement der beiden deutschen Staaten in Korea in den 1950er Jahren im Rahmen des Kalten Krieges
|Referee:
|Christian Müller
|Advisor:
|Bernd Stöver, Christian Müller
|Document Type:
|Master's Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/12/08
|Release Date:
|2020/12/22
|Tag:
|BRD; DDR; Deutschland; Humanitäre Hilfe; KVDR; Kalter Krieg; Korea; Koreakrieg; Nordkorea; Ostdetuschland; Republik Korea; Südkorea; Westdeutschland
Cold War; DPRK; East Germany; FRG; GDR; Germany; Humanitarian aid; Korea; Korean War; North Korea; ROK; Red Cross; South Korea; West Germany
|Page Number:
|100
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International