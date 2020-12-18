Schließen

In Search of the Utopian States of America

  This book endeavours to understand the seemingly direct link between utopianism and the USA, discussing novels that have never been brought together in this combination before, even though they all revolve around intentional communities: Imlay's The Emigrants (1793), Hawthorne's The Blithedale Romance (1852), Howland's Papas Own Girl (1874), Griggs's Imperium in Imperio (1899), and Du Bois's The Quest of the Silver Fleece (1911). They relate nation and utopia not by describing perfect societies, but by writing about attempts to immediately live radically different lives. Signposting the respective communal history, the readings provide a literary perspective to communal studies, and add to a deeply necessary historicization for strictly literary approaches to US utopianism, and for studies that focus on Pilgrims/Puritans/Founding Fathers as utopian practitioners. This book therefore highlights how the authors evaluated the USA's utopian potential and traces the nineteenth-century development of the utopian imagination from various perspectives.

Metadaten
Author:Verena AdamikORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-60279-6
ISBN:978-3-030-60278-9
ISBN:978-3-030-60279-6
Parent Title (English):Palgrave Studies in Utopianism
Subtitle (English):Intentional Communities in Novels of the Long Nineteenth Century
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publication:Cham
Referee:Gregory ClaeysGND
Advisor:Nicole Waller
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/07/16
Release Date:2020/12/18
Tag:Kommunen; USA; Utopie
Gilbert Imlay; Intentional communities; Marie Howland; Nathaniel Hawthorne; National narrative; Nineteenth century; Sutton E. Griggs; Utopia; Utopian communities; W.E.B. Du Bois
Page Number:xiii, 248
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 81 Amerikanische Literatur in Englisch
Peer Review:Referiert

