Review of Eran Almagor and Lisa Maurice (eds.), The Reception of Ancient Virtues and Vices in Modern Popular Culture. Beauty, Bravery, Blood and Glory
|Author:
|Matthias Heinemann
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/0.34679/thersites.vol11.111
|ISSN:
|2364-7612
|Parent Title (English):
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
|Subtitle (English):
|Brill (Leiden/Boston 2017) (= Metaforms 11), XIV + 424 pp., 32 mostly color illustrations. ISBN: 9789004347724, € 149.00 (hb, also available as e-book)
|Editor:
|Annemarie Ambühl
|Document Type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/11/25
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/12/18
|Volume:
|2020
|Issue:
|11
|Page Number:
|9
|First Page:
|392
|Last Page:
|400
|Source:
|thersites 11 (2020). - 392-400
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International