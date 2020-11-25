Schließen

„An Herrn Prof. A. Wlosok“

  • In contrast to other European countries, female professors of Classical Philology have been severely underrepresented in Germany. This article wants to shed light on Antonie Wlosok (1930–2013), the first or second woman to hold a Chair of Classical Philology in Germany. How can Wlosok’s work at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz be described, considering especially the very male-dominated academic world? Based on testimonials from the university archives and selected publications, this essay aims to give insights to this question, highlighting current debates about women in academia.

Author:Anna KranzdorfGND, Eva WernerGND
Subtitle (German):über eine der ersten Latinistikprofessorinnen im deutschsprachigen Raum – eine Spurensuche im Jahr 2020
Tag:Antonie Wlosok; Gender Studies; Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz; history of classical philology; history of women in academia
