Lotte Eisner
- Lotte Eisner (1896–1983) is without doubt one of the most important early film critics and pioneers of film history. In the history of Classical Studies, however, she plays no role. She is not even mentioned in the relevant scholarly books or articles, although she received a doctorate degree in Classical Archaeology. But it is worth taking a closer look at this relatively short phase of her life. The following lines are to be understood as a sketch of her specific ‘archaeological’ view of German Expressionist silent films. Lotte Eisner herself comments on this in her autobiography.
|Patrick SchollmeyerGND
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol11.179
|2364-7612
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
|eine Archäologin als Filmkritikerin
|Annemarie Ambühl
|Article
|German
|2020/11/25
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/12/17
|Classical Archaeology; Lotte Eisner; expressionism; silent film; vase-painting
|2020
|11
|19
|324
|342
|thersites 11 (2020). - 324-342
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International