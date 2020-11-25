Träume statt Theurgie
- In his work De insomniis (On Dreams), Synesios adopts a rather critical view of theurgy, resembling Porphyry’s attitude; his wording shows polemical exaggeration. His insistence on the usefulness of dream revelation for hunting might be read as a (not too serious) claim to the divine inspiration of his work κυνηγετικαί.
|Author:
|Helmut SengGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol11.167
|ISSN:
|2364-7612
|Parent Title (German):
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
|Subtitle (German):
|Zum Traumbuch des Synesios (Περὶ ἐνυπνίων / De insomniis)
|Editor:
|Annemarie Ambühl
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/11/25
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/12/17
|Tag:
|Synesius; divination; dreams; philosophy; theurgy
|Volume:
|2020
|Issue:
|11
|Page Number:
|30
|First Page:
|247
|Last Page:
|276
|Source:
|thersites 11 (2020). - 247-276
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International