Träume statt Theurgie

  • In his work De insomniis (On Dreams), Synesios adopts a rather critical view of theurgy, resembling Porphyry’s attitude; his wording shows polemical exaggeration. His insistence on the usefulness of dream revelation for hunting might be read as a (not too serious) claim to the divine inspiration of his work κυνηγετικαί.

Author:Helmut SengGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol11.167
ISSN:2364-7612
Subtitle (German):Zum Traumbuch des Synesios (Περὶ ἐνυπνίων / De insomniis)
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2020/11/25
Tag:Synesius; divination; dreams; philosophy; theurgy
