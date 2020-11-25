Schließen

Nota sul Silio Italico ‹politico› negli epigrammi di Marziale

  • In Martial’s epigrams Silius Italicus is portrayed as a man of learning, author of the Punica and admirer of Vergil’s works, but also as a public figure and a former consul of Rome. My paper focuses on the epigrams devoted to the ‘political’ Silius, and suggests to relate them mainly to a certain stage in Silius Italicus’ life and to a specific communication strategy.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Elena MerliGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol11.175
ISSN:2364-7612
Parent Title (English):thersites = tessellae – Birthday Issue for Christine Walde
Editor:Annemarie Ambühl
Document Type:Article
Language:Italian
Date of first Publication:2020/11/25
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/16
Tag:Martial; Neronian age; Pliny the Younger; Silius Italicus; literary patronage; otium–negotium; senatorial class
Volume:2020
Issue:11
Page Number:13
First Page:205
Last Page:217
Source:thersites 11 (2020). - 205-217
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo