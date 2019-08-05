Schließen

Dermal Delivery of the High-Molecular-Weight Drug Tacrolimus by Means of Polyglycerol-Based Nanogels

  • Polyglycerol-based thermoresponsive nanogels (tNGs) have been shown to have excellent skin hydration properties and to be valuable delivery systems for sustained release of drugs into skin. In this study, we compared the skin penetration of tacrolimus formulated in tNGs with a commercial 0.1% tacrolimus ointment. The penetration of the drug was investigated in ex vivo abdominal and breast skin, while different methods for skin barrier disruption were investigated to improve skin permeability or simulate inflammatory conditions with compromised skin barrier. The amount of penetrated tacrolimus was measured in skin extracts by liquid chromatography tandem-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), whereas the inflammatory markers IL-6 and IL-8 were detected by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Higher amounts of tacrolimus penetrated in breast as compared to abdominal skin or in barrier-disrupted as compared to intact skin, confirming that the stratum corneum is the main barrier for tacrolimus skin penetration. The anti-proliferative effectPolyglycerol-based thermoresponsive nanogels (tNGs) have been shown to have excellent skin hydration properties and to be valuable delivery systems for sustained release of drugs into skin. In this study, we compared the skin penetration of tacrolimus formulated in tNGs with a commercial 0.1% tacrolimus ointment. The penetration of the drug was investigated in ex vivo abdominal and breast skin, while different methods for skin barrier disruption were investigated to improve skin permeability or simulate inflammatory conditions with compromised skin barrier. The amount of penetrated tacrolimus was measured in skin extracts by liquid chromatography tandem-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), whereas the inflammatory markers IL-6 and IL-8 were detected by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Higher amounts of tacrolimus penetrated in breast as compared to abdominal skin or in barrier-disrupted as compared to intact skin, confirming that the stratum corneum is the main barrier for tacrolimus skin penetration. The anti-proliferative effect of the penetrated drug was measured in skin tissue/Jurkat cells co-cultures. Interestingly, tNGs exhibited similar anti-proliferative effects as the 0.1% tacrolimus ointment. We conclude that polyglycerol-based nanogels represent an interesting alternative to paraffin-based formulations for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Fiorenza RancanORCiD, Hildburg Volkmann, Michael GiulbudagianORCiD, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Jessica Isolde Stanko, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Ulrike Blume-PeytaviORCiD, Marcelo CalderonORCiD, Annika VogtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/pharmaceutics11080394
ISSN:1999-4923
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31387279
Parent Title (English):Pharmaceutics / Molecular Diversity Preservation International
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/05
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/16
Tag:Jurkat cells; drug delivery; human excised skin; nanogels; skin penetration; tacrolimus formulation
Volume:11
Issue:8
Page Number:14
Funder:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB1112]; Open Access Publication Fund of Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

