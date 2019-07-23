The influence of x-ray pulse length on space-charge effects in optical pump/x-ray probe photoemission
- Pump-probe photoelectron spectroscopy (PES) is a versatile tool to investigate the dynamics of transient states of excited matter. Vacuum space-charge effects can mask these dynamics and complicate the interpretation of electron spectra. Here we report on space-charge effects in Au 4f photoemission from a polycrystalline gold surface, excited with moderately intense 90 ps (FWHM) soft x-ray probe pulses, under the influence of the Coulomb forces exerted by a pump electron cloud, which was produced by intense 40 fs laser pulses. The experimentally observed kinetic energy shift and spectral broadening of the Au 4f lines, measured with highly-efficient time-of-flight spectroscopy, are in good agreement with simulations utilizing a mean-field model of the electrostatic pump electron potential. This confirms that the line broadening is predominantly caused by variations in the take-off time of the probe electrons without appreciable influence of local scattering events. Our findings might be of general interest for pump-probe PES withPump-probe photoelectron spectroscopy (PES) is a versatile tool to investigate the dynamics of transient states of excited matter. Vacuum space-charge effects can mask these dynamics and complicate the interpretation of electron spectra. Here we report on space-charge effects in Au 4f photoemission from a polycrystalline gold surface, excited with moderately intense 90 ps (FWHM) soft x-ray probe pulses, under the influence of the Coulomb forces exerted by a pump electron cloud, which was produced by intense 40 fs laser pulses. The experimentally observed kinetic energy shift and spectral broadening of the Au 4f lines, measured with highly-efficient time-of-flight spectroscopy, are in good agreement with simulations utilizing a mean-field model of the electrostatic pump electron potential. This confirms that the line broadening is predominantly caused by variations in the take-off time of the probe electrons without appreciable influence of local scattering events. Our findings might be of general interest for pump-probe PES with picosecond-pulse-length sources.…
|Danilo Kühn, Erika Giangrisostomi, Raphael M. JayORCiDGND, Florian SorgenfreiORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1367-2630/ab2f5c
|1367-2630
|New journal of physics : the open-access journal for physics
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Bristol
|Article
|English
|2019/07/23
|2019
|2020/12/16
|ARTOF; electron spectroscopy; mean-field model; pump-probe; space-charge effects; x-ray photoemission
|21
|12
|FLAG-ERA-Graphene-Basic Research 2 2017 in project LaMeS DFG [400335214]; ERCEuropean Research Council (ERC) [669531]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|Creative Commons - Attribution 3.0 Unported