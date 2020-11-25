Schließen

Cesare nella Troade: l’impossibile rinascita del passato

  • Caesar’s visit to the ruins of ancient Troy in Lucan’s Bellum Civile book IX is an invented story which deals with important metaliterary themes such as poetic fama and the poetry’s eternalizing function. Lucan’s narrative also reveals the instrumental nature of Caesarean and Augustan propaganda: the Neronian poet highlights some contradictions of the Aeneid, showing the failure of the political project celebrated by Vergil.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Paolo EspositoGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol11.164
ISSN:2364-7612
Parent Title (Italian):PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
Editor:Annemarie Ambühl
Document Type:Article
Language:Italian
Date of first Publication:2020/11/25
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/16
Tag:Aeneid; Caesar; Lucan; historical memory; poetic glory
Volume:2020
Issue:11
Page Number:25
First Page:151
Last Page:175
Source:thersites 11 (2020). - 151-175
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo