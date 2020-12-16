Schließen

Effects of Spacers on Photoinduced Reversible Solid-to-Liquid Transitions of Azobenzene-Containing Polymers

  Photoisomerization in some azobenzene-containing polymers (azopolymers) results in reversible solid-to-liquid transitions because trans- and cis-azopolymers have different glass transition temperatures. This property enables photoinduced healing and processing of azopolymers with high spatiotemporal resolution. However, a general lack of knowledge about the influence of the polymer structure on photoinduced reversible solid-to-liquid transitions hinders the design of such novel polymers. Herein, the synthesis and photoresponsive behavior of new azopolymers with different lengths of spacers between the polymer backbone and the azobenzene group on the side chain are reported. Azopolymers with no and 20 methylene spacers did not show photoinduced solid-to-liquid transitions. Azopolymers with 6 or 12 methylene spacers showed photoinduced solid-to-liquid transitions. This study demonstrates that spacers are essential for azopolymers with photoinduced reversible solid-to-liquid transitions, and thus, gives an insight into how to design azopolymers for photoinduced healing and processing.

Author:Philipp Weis, Andreas Hess, Gunnar Kircher, Shilin Huang, Günter K. Auernhammer, Kaloian KoynovORCiD, Hans-Jürgen ButtGND, Si WuORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/chem.201902273
ISSN:0947-6539
ISSN:1521-3765
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31233240
Parent Title (English):Chemistry - a European journal
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/16
Tag:azobenzenes; isomerization; photochemistry; polymers; self-healing
Volume:25
Issue:46
Page Number:8
First Page:10946
Last Page:10953
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 1681, AU 321/3]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [WU 787/2-1, WU 787/8-1]; Thousand Talents Plan; Fonds der Chemischen Industrie (FCI)Fonds der Chemischen Industrie [661548]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

