Schließen

Roms Metamorphosen im Exil

  • In this article, we want to elucidate and contrast the exilic fates rendered in Ovid’s exilic elegies and in Lucan’s Bellum Civile. While Ovid’s persona undergoes a slow development towards acceptance of the exilic condition by ‘refounding’ a second Rome in Tomi, Lucan’s Pompey gradually severs himself from Rome, culminating in him dying far from home apparently without regrets. Both characters try to transfer the concept of Rome to new entities. However, they are not able to escape Rome’s grasp: Pompey is killed by a Roman mercenary in Egypt, Naso’s Roma secunda is in the end only a reproduction of the exul’s irrevocably Roman fate.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Matthias Heinemann, Adrian Weiß
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol11.162
ISSN:2364-7612
Parent Title (German):thersites 11: tessellae – Birthday Issue for Christine Walde
Subtitle (German):die Romae novae des exul bei Ovid und Lucan
Editor:Annemarie Ambühl
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2020/11/25
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/16
Tag:M. Annaeus Lucanus; P. Ovidius Naso; Pompeius Magnus; Rome; exile
Volume:2020
Issue:11
Page Number:34
First Page:117
Last Page:150
Source:thersites 11 (2020). - 117-150
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo