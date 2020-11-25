Roms Metamorphosen im Exil
- In this article, we want to elucidate and contrast the exilic fates rendered in Ovid’s exilic elegies and in Lucan’s Bellum Civile. While Ovid’s persona undergoes a slow development towards acceptance of the exilic condition by ‘refounding’ a second Rome in Tomi, Lucan’s Pompey gradually severs himself from Rome, culminating in him dying far from home apparently without regrets. Both characters try to transfer the concept of Rome to new entities. However, they are not able to escape Rome’s grasp: Pompey is killed by a Roman mercenary in Egypt, Naso’s Roma secunda is in the end only a reproduction of the exul’s irrevocably Roman fate.
