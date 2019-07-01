Schließen

Enhanced Electrocatalytic N-2 Reduction via Partial Anion Substitution in Titanium Oxide-Carbon Composites

  • The electrochemical conversion of N-2 at ambient conditions using renewably generated electricity is an attractive approach for sustainable ammonia (NH3) production. Considering the chemical inertness of N-2, rational design of efficient and stable catalysts is required. Therefore, in this work, it is demonstrated that a C-doped TiO2/C (C-TixOy/C) material derived from the metal-organic framework (MOF) MIL-125(Ti) can achieve a high Faradaic efficiency (FE) of 17.8 %, which even surpasses most of the established noble metal-based catalysts. On the basis of the experimental results and theoretical calculations, the remarkable properties of the catalysts can be attributed to the doping of carbon atoms into oxygen vacancies (OVs) and the formation of Ti-C bonds in C-TixOy. This binding motive is found to be energetically more favorable for N-2 activation compared to the non-substituted OVs in TiO2. This work elucidates that electrochemical N-2 reduction reaction (NRR) performance can be largely improved by creating catalytically activeThe electrochemical conversion of N-2 at ambient conditions using renewably generated electricity is an attractive approach for sustainable ammonia (NH3) production. Considering the chemical inertness of N-2, rational design of efficient and stable catalysts is required. Therefore, in this work, it is demonstrated that a C-doped TiO2/C (C-TixOy/C) material derived from the metal-organic framework (MOF) MIL-125(Ti) can achieve a high Faradaic efficiency (FE) of 17.8 %, which even surpasses most of the established noble metal-based catalysts. On the basis of the experimental results and theoretical calculations, the remarkable properties of the catalysts can be attributed to the doping of carbon atoms into oxygen vacancies (OVs) and the formation of Ti-C bonds in C-TixOy. This binding motive is found to be energetically more favorable for N-2 activation compared to the non-substituted OVs in TiO2. This work elucidates that electrochemical N-2 reduction reaction (NRR) performance can be largely improved by creating catalytically active centers through rational substitution of anions into metal oxides.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Qing QinORCiDGND, Yun Zhao, Max Schmallegger, Tobias HeilORCiDGND, Johannes Schmidt, Ralf WalczakORCiDGND, Georg Gescheidt-Demner, Haijun Jiao, Martin OschatzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.201906056
ISSN:1433-7851
ISSN:1521-3773
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31257671
Parent Title (English):Angewandte Chemie : a journal of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker ; International edition
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/01
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/16
Tag:MOF-derived catalysts; N-2 fixation; ammonia synthesis; anion substitution; non-noble metal catalysts
Volume:58
Issue:37
Page Number:6
First Page:13101
Last Page:13106
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) under 2008/1, 390540038]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo