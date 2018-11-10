Schließen

Data on euglyphid testate amoeba densities, corresponding protozoic silicon pools, and selected soil parameters of initial and forested biogeosystems

  • The dataset in the present article provides information on protozoic silicon (Si) pools represented by euglyphid testate amoebae (TA) in soils of initial and forested biogeosystems. Protozoic Si pools were calculated from densities of euglyphid TA shells and corresponding Si contents. The article also includes data on potential annual biosilicification rates of euglyphid TA at the examined sites. Furthermore, data on selected soil parameters (e.g., readily-available Si, soil pH) and site characteristics (e.g., soil groups, climate data) can be found. The data might be interesting for researchers focusing on biological processes in Si cycling in general and euglyphid TA and corresponding protozoic Si pools in particular.

Author:Daniel PuppeORCiDGND, Manfred WannerORCiDGND, Michael SommerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dib.2018.10.164
Date of first Publication:2018/11/10
Tag:Biogenic silica; Biosilicification; Euglyphida; Silicon cycling; Terrestrial biogeosystems
Funder:German Research Foundation (DFG) PU 626/2-1; German Research Foundation (DFG) SO 302/7-1; Open Access Fund of the Leibniz Association
