Schließen

On How High-Latitude Chorus Waves Tip the Balance Between Acceleration and Loss of Relativistic Electrons

  • Modeling and observations have shown that energy diffusion by chorus waves is an important source of acceleration of electrons to relativistic energies. By performing long-term simulations using the three-dimensional Versatile Electron Radiation Belt code, in this study, we test how the latitudinal dependence of chorus waves can affect the dynamics of the radiation belt electrons. Results show that the variability of chorus waves at high latitudes is critical for modeling of megaelectron volt (MeV) electrons. We show that, depending on the latitudinal distribution of chorus waves under different geomagnetic conditions, they cannot only produce a net acceleration but also a net loss of MeV electrons. Decrease in high-latitude chorus waves can tip the balance between acceleration and loss toward acceleration, or alternatively, the increase in high-latitude waves can result in a net loss of MeV electrons. Variations in high-latitude chorus may account for some of the variability of MeV electrons.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Dedong WangORCiD, Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2019GL082681
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31749506
Parent Title (English):Geophysical research letters
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/08
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/15
Tag:acceleration; chorus waves; high latitude; loss; modeling; radiation belts
Volume:46
Issue:14
Page Number:10
First Page:7945
Last Page:7954
Funder:[637302]; NASA H-SR funding [NNX15AI94G]; Iowa NASA [Iowa/NASA 1000933166 NNX11AM36G]; Helmholtz-Gemeinshaft (HGF)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo