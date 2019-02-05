Organisationsversagen und NSU-Ermittlungen Organizational Failure and the Investigations into the “National Socialist Underground”

Henrik Dosdall Der vorliegende Artikel analysiert aus organisationssoziologischer Perspektive, warum die polizeilichen NSU-Ermittlungen auch nach jahrelang erfolglosen Untersuchungen im Bereich der Organisierten Kriminalität eine rechtsextremistische Urheberschaft der NSU-Morde ausschlossen. Um diese Frage zu beantworten, bedient sich der Artikel einer entscheidungstheoretischen Routine- und Lernperspektive. Das mit diesem theoretischen Instrumentarium verfolgte Ziel liegt in der Analyse der Lernobstruktionen der polizeilichen Ermittlungen im NSU-Komplex. Darauf aufbauend werden empirische und analytische Anschlussperspektiven aufgezeigt.

The present article uses an organizational perspective to analyse the unsuccessful investigations into the right-wing terror group “National Socialist Underground” (NSU). The article asks why the German police forces clung to the belief that the murders perpetrated by the NSU originated in the milieu of organized crime, instead of changing this investigative focus in the face of a homogenous victim group that indicated right-wing terrorism. To answer this question, the article draws on a feedback-based theory of organizational learning. In conclusion, both further empirical and theoretical inquiry paths are delineated.