Schließen

The importance of return to work

  • The vocational reintegration of patients after an acute coronary syndrome is a crucial step towards complete convalescence from the social as well as the individual point of view. Return to work rates are determined by medical parameters such as left ventricular function, residual ischaemia and heart rhythm stability, as well as by occupational requirement profile such as blue or white collar work, night shifts and the ability to commute (which is, in part, determined by physical fitness). Psychosocial factors including depression, self-perceived health situation and pre-existing cognitive impairment determine the reintegration rate to a significant extent. Patients at risk of poor vocational outcomes should be identified in the early period of rehabilitation to avoid a reintegration failure and to prevent socio-professional exclusion with adverse psychological and financial consequences. A comprehensive healthcare pathway of acute coronary syndrome patients is initiated by cardiac rehabilitation, which includes specific algorithmsThe vocational reintegration of patients after an acute coronary syndrome is a crucial step towards complete convalescence from the social as well as the individual point of view. Return to work rates are determined by medical parameters such as left ventricular function, residual ischaemia and heart rhythm stability, as well as by occupational requirement profile such as blue or white collar work, night shifts and the ability to commute (which is, in part, determined by physical fitness). Psychosocial factors including depression, self-perceived health situation and pre-existing cognitive impairment determine the reintegration rate to a significant extent. Patients at risk of poor vocational outcomes should be identified in the early period of rehabilitation to avoid a reintegration failure and to prevent socio-professional exclusion with adverse psychological and financial consequences. A comprehensive healthcare pathway of acute coronary syndrome patients is initiated by cardiac rehabilitation, which includes specific algorithms and assessment tools for risk stratification and occupational restitution. As the first in its kind, this review addresses determinants and legal aspects of reintegration of patients experiencing an acute coronary syndrome, and offers practical advice on reintegration strategies particularly for vulnerable patients. It presents different approaches and scientific findings in the European countries and serves as a recommendation for action.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Rona Katharina ReibisORCiDGND, Annett SalzwedelORCiDGND, Ana Abreu, Ugo Corra, Constantinos DavosORCiD, Wolfram DöhnerGND, Patrick Doherty, Ines Frederix, Dominique HansenORCiD, Marie Christine Iliou, Carlo Vigorito, Heinz VölllerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/2047487319839263
ISSN:2047-4873
ISSN:2047-4881
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30971111
Parent Title (English):European journal of preventive cardiology : the official ESC journal for primary & secondary cardiovascular prevention, rehabilitation and sports cardiology
Subtitle (English):How to achieve optimal reintegration in ACS patients
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/10
Year of Completion:2019
Creating Corporation:EAPC
Release Date:2020/12/15
Tag:Return to work; acute coronary syndrome; pension insurance; predictors
Volume:26
Issue:13
Page Number:12
First Page:1358
Last Page:1369
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo