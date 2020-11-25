Schließen

Etymologie und Erotik

  • Propertius’ fourth book of elegies is generally read with respect to the antiquarian and aetiological learning presented there. But it is as well the continuation of the erotic themes that Propertius has developed in the first three books – book 4 is on both aetiology and love.

Metadaten
Author:Ulrich SchmitzerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol11.178
ISSN:2364-7612
Parent Title (German):thersites 11: tessellae – Birthday Issue for Christine Walde
Subtitle (German):Properz schreibt das elegische Rom
Editor:Annemarie Ambühl
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2020/11/25
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/15
Tag:Propertius; Varro; aetiology
Rome; elegy
Volume:2020
Issue:11
Page Number:28
First Page:69
Last Page:96
Source:thersites 11 (2020). - 69-96
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

