Etymologie und Erotik
- Propertius’ fourth book of elegies is generally read with respect to the antiquarian and aetiological learning presented there. But it is as well the continuation of the erotic themes that Propertius has developed in the first three books – book 4 is on both aetiology and love.
|Author:
|Ulrich SchmitzerGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol11.178
|ISSN:
|2364-7612
|Parent Title (German):
|thersites 11: tessellae – Birthday Issue for Christine Walde
|Subtitle (German):
|Properz schreibt das elegische Rom
|Editor:
|Annemarie Ambühl
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/11/25
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/12/15
|Tag:
|Propertius; Varro; aetiology
Rome; elegy
|Volume:
|2020
|Issue:
|11
|Page Number:
|28
|First Page:
|69
|Last Page:
|96
|Source:
|thersites 11 (2020). - 69-96
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International