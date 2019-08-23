Schließen

Retraction: Techno-Economic Comparison of Onshore and Offshore Underground Coal Gasification End-Product Competitiveness. (Retraction of Vol 10, art no 1643, 2017)

Author:Natalie Christine NakatenORCiDGND, Thomas KempkaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/en12173253
ISSN:1996-1073
Parent Title (English):Energies : open-access journal of related scientific research, technology development and studies in policy and management
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/23
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/15
Volume:12
Issue:17
Page Number:1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
