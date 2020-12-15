The X-ray catalog of spectroscopically identified Galactic O stars Investigating the dependence of X-ray luminosity on stellar and wind parameters
- The X-ray emission of O-type stars was first discovered in the early days of the Einstein satellite. Since then many different surveys have confirmed that the ratio of X-ray to bolometric luminosity in O-type stars is roughly constant, but there is a paucity of studies that account for detailed information on spectral and wind properties of O-stars. Recently a significant sample of O stars within our Galaxy was spectroscopically identified and presented in the Galactic O-Star Spectroscopic Survey (GOSS). At the same time, a large high-fidelity catalog of X-ray sources detected by the XMM-Newton X-ray telescope was released. Here we present the X-ray catalog of O stars with known spectral types and investigate the dependence of their X-ray properties on spectral type as well as stellar and wind parameters. We find that, among the GOSS sample, 127 O-stars have a unique XMM-Newton source counterpart and a Gaia data release 2 (DR2) association. Terminal velocities are known for a subsample of 35 of these stars. We confirm that the X-rayThe X-ray emission of O-type stars was first discovered in the early days of the Einstein satellite. Since then many different surveys have confirmed that the ratio of X-ray to bolometric luminosity in O-type stars is roughly constant, but there is a paucity of studies that account for detailed information on spectral and wind properties of O-stars. Recently a significant sample of O stars within our Galaxy was spectroscopically identified and presented in the Galactic O-Star Spectroscopic Survey (GOSS). At the same time, a large high-fidelity catalog of X-ray sources detected by the XMM-Newton X-ray telescope was released. Here we present the X-ray catalog of O stars with known spectral types and investigate the dependence of their X-ray properties on spectral type as well as stellar and wind parameters. We find that, among the GOSS sample, 127 O-stars have a unique XMM-Newton source counterpart and a Gaia data release 2 (DR2) association. Terminal velocities are known for a subsample of 35 of these stars. We confirm that the X-ray luminosities of dwarf and giant O stars correlate with their bolometric luminosity. For the subsample of O stars with measure terminal velocities we find that the X-ray luminosities of dwarf and giant O stars also correlate with wind parameters. However, we find that these correlations break down for supergiant stars. Moreover, we show that supergiant stars are systematically harder in X-rays compared to giant and dwarf O-type stars. We find that the X-ray luminosity depends on spectral type, but seems to be independent of whether the stars are single or in a binary system. Finally, we show that the distribution of log(L-X/L-bol) in our sample stars is non-Gaussian, with the peak of the distribution at log(L-X/L-bol) approximate to -6.6.…
|Ada Nebot Gomez-MoranORCiD, Lidia M. OskinovaORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201833453
|1432-0746
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|EDP Sciences
|Les Ulis
|Article
|English
|2018
|2018
|2020/12/15
|X-rays: stars; stars: massive
|620
|18
|Basque Government through the BERC 2014-2017 programmeBasque Government; Basque Government through the BERC 2018-2021 programmeBasque Government; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness MINECO through BCAM Polo Programme
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International