Schließen

Ring-closing-metathesis-based synthesis of annellated coumarins from 8-allylcoumarins

  • 8-Allylcoumarins are conveniently accessible through a microwave-promoted tandem Claisen rearrangement/Wittig olefination/cyclization sequence. They serve as a versatile platform for the annellation of five- to seven-membered rings using ring-closing olefin metathesis (RCM). Furano-, pyrano-, oxepino- and azepinocoumarins were synthesized from the same set of precursors using Ru-catalyzed double bond isomerizations and RCM in a defined order. One class of products, pyrano[2,3-f]chromene-2,8-diones, were inaccessible through direct RCM of an acrylate, but became available from the analogous allyl ether via an assisted tandem catalytic RCM/allylic oxidation sequence.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Christiane SchultzeGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3762/bjoc.14.278
ISSN:1860-5397
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30591822
Parent Title (English):Beilstein journal of organic chemistry
Publisher:Beilstein-Institut zur Förderung der Chemischen Wissenschaften
Place of publication:Frankfurt, Main
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/12/05
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2020/12/15
Tag:coumarins; heterocycles; isomerization; olefin metathesis; ruthenium
Volume:14
Page Number:8
First Page:2991
Last Page:2998
Funder:Basque Government through the BERC 2014-2017 programmeBasque Government; Basque Government through the BERC 2018-2021 programmeBasque Government; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness MINECO through BCAM Polo Programme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo