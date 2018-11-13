Schließen

SERS and Cryo-EM Directly Reveal Different Liposome Structures during Interaction with Gold Nanoparticles

  The combination of gold nanoparticles with liposomes is important for nano- and biotechnology. Here, we present direct, label-free characterization of liposome structure and composition at the site of its interaction with citrate-stabilized gold nanoparticles by surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) and cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM). Evidenced by the vibrational spectra and cryo-EM, the gold nanoparticles destroy the bilayer structure of interacting liposomes in the presence of a high amount of citrate, while at lower citrate concentration the nanoparticles interact with the surface of the intact liposomes. The spectra of phosphatidylcholine and phosphatidylcholine/sphingomyelin liposomes show that at the site of interaction the lipid chains are in the gel phase. The SERS spectra indicate that cholesterol has strong effects on the contacts of the vesicles with the nanoparticles. By combining cryo-EM and SERS, the structure and properties of lipid nanoparticle composites could be tailored for the development of drug delivery systems.

Metadaten
Author:Vesna Zivanovic, Zdravko Kochovski, Christoph ArenzORCiD, Yan LuORCiD, Janina KneippORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpclett.8b03191
ISSN:1948-7185
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30421928
Parent Title (English):The journal of physical chemistry letters
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/11/13
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2020/12/15
Volume:9
Issue:23
Page Number:11
First Page:6767
Last Page:6772
Funder:Basque Government through the BERC 2014-2017 programmeBasque Government; Basque Government through the BERC 2018-2021 programmeBasque Government; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness MINECO through BCAM Polo Programme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

