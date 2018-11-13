SERS and Cryo-EM Directly Reveal Different Liposome Structures during Interaction with Gold Nanoparticles

The combination of gold nanoparticles with liposomes is important for nano- and biotechnology. Here, we present direct, label-free characterization of liposome structure and composition at the site of its interaction with citrate-stabilized gold nanoparticles by surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) and cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM). Evidenced by the vibrational spectra and cryo-EM, the gold nanoparticles destroy the bilayer structure of interacting liposomes in the presence of a high amount of citrate, while at lower citrate concentration the nanoparticles interact with the surface of the intact liposomes. The spectra of phosphatidylcholine and phosphatidylcholine/sphingomyelin liposomes show that at the site of interaction the lipid chains are in the gel phase. The SERS spectra indicate that cholesterol has strong effects on the contacts of the vesicles with the nanoparticles. By combining cryo-EM and SERS, the structure and properties of lipid nanoparticle composites could be tailored for the development of drug

The combination of gold nanoparticles with liposomes is important for nano- and biotechnology. Here, we present direct, label-free characterization of liposome structure and composition at the site of its interaction with citrate-stabilized gold nanoparticles by surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) and cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM). Evidenced by the vibrational spectra and cryo-EM, the gold nanoparticles destroy the bilayer structure of interacting liposomes in the presence of a high amount of citrate, while at lower citrate concentration the nanoparticles interact with the surface of the intact liposomes. The spectra of phosphatidylcholine and phosphatidylcholine/sphingomyelin liposomes show that at the site of interaction the lipid chains are in the gel phase. The SERS spectra indicate that cholesterol has strong effects on the contacts of the vesicles with the nanoparticles. By combining cryo-EM and SERS, the structure and properties of lipid nanoparticle composites could be tailored for the development of drug delivery systems.

