Visualizing the morphological and compositional evolution of the interface of InLi-anode|thio-LISION electrolyte in an all-solid-state Li-S cell by in operando synchrotron X-ray tomography and energy dispersive diffraction

  Dynamic and direct visualization of interfacial evolution is helpful in gaining fundamental knowledge of all-solid-state-lithium battery working/degradation mechanisms and clarifying future research directions for constructing next-generation batteries. Herein, in situ and in operando synchrotron X-ray tomography and energy dispersive diffraction were simultaneously employed to record the morphological and compositional evolution of the interface of InLi-anode|sulfide-solid-electrolyte during battery cycling. Compelling morphological evidence of interfacial degradation during all-solid-state-lithium battery operation has been directly visualized by tomographic measurement. The accompanying energy dispersive diffraction results agree well with the observed morphological deterioration and the recorded electrochemical performance. It is concluded from the current investigation that a fundamental understanding of the phenomena occurring at the solid-solid electrode|electrolyte interface during all-solid-state-lithium battery cycling is critical for future progress in cell performance improvement and may determine its final commercial viability.

Metadaten
Author:Fu SunORCiD, Kang Dong, Markus OsenbergORCiD, Andre HilgerORCiD, Sebastian Risse, Yan LuORCiD, Paul H. Kamm, Manuela Klaus, Henning Markoetter, Francisco Garcia-MorenoORCiD, Tobias Arlt, Ingo MankeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c8ta08821g
ISSN:2050-7488
ISSN:2050-7496
Parent Title (English):Journal of materials chemistry : A, Materials for energy and sustainability
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/10/24
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2020/12/15
Volume:6
Issue:45
Page Number:8
First Page:22489
Last Page:22496
Funder:Basque Government through the BERC 2014-2017 programmeBasque Government; Basque Government through the BERC 2018-2021 programmeBasque Government; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness MINECO through BCAM Polo Programme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0 Unported

