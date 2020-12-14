Schließen

Switch It Inside-Out: "Schizophrenic" Behavior of All Thermoresponsive UCST-LCST Diblock Copolymers

  • This feature article reviews our recent advancements on the synthesis, phase behavior, and micellar structures of diblock copolymers consisting of oppositely thermoresponsive blocks in aqueous environments. These copolymers combine a nonionic block, which shows lower critical solution temperature (LCST) behavior, with a zwitterionic block that exhibits an upper critical solution temperature (UCST). The transition temperature of the latter class of polymers is strongly controlled by its molar mass and by the salt concentration, in contrast to the rather invariant transition of nonionic polymers with type II LCST behavior such as poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) or poly(N-isopropyl methacrylamide). This allows for implementing the sequence of the UCST and LCST transitions of the polymers at will by adjusting either molecular or, alternatively, physical parameters. Depending on the location of the transition temperatures of both blocks, different switching scenarios are realized from micelles to inverse micelles, namely via the molecularlyThis feature article reviews our recent advancements on the synthesis, phase behavior, and micellar structures of diblock copolymers consisting of oppositely thermoresponsive blocks in aqueous environments. These copolymers combine a nonionic block, which shows lower critical solution temperature (LCST) behavior, with a zwitterionic block that exhibits an upper critical solution temperature (UCST). The transition temperature of the latter class of polymers is strongly controlled by its molar mass and by the salt concentration, in contrast to the rather invariant transition of nonionic polymers with type II LCST behavior such as poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) or poly(N-isopropyl methacrylamide). This allows for implementing the sequence of the UCST and LCST transitions of the polymers at will by adjusting either molecular or, alternatively, physical parameters. Depending on the location of the transition temperatures of both blocks, different switching scenarios are realized from micelles to inverse micelles, namely via the molecularly dissolved state, the aggregated state, or directly. In addition to studies of (semi)dilute aqueous solutions, highly concentrated systems have also been explored, namely water-swollen thin films. Concerning applications, we discuss the possible use of the diblock copolymers as "smart" nanocarriers.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Christine M. PapadakisORCiD, Peter Müller-BuschbaumORCiD, Andre LaschewskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.langmuir.9b01444
ISSN:0743-7463
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31314540
Parent Title (English):Langmuir
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/14
Volume:35
Issue:30
Page Number:17
First Page:9660
Last Page:9676
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [PA 771/14-1, MU 1487/17-1, LA 611/11-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

