Full Spatiotemporal Control of Laser-Excited Periodic Surface Deformations
- We demonstrate full control of acoustic and thermal periodic deformations at solid surfaces down to subnanosecond time scales and few-micrometer length scales via independent variation of the temporal and spatial phase of two optical transient grating (TG) excitations. For this purpose, we introduce an experimental setup that exerts control of the spatial phase of subsequent time-delayed TG excitations depending on their polarization state. Specific exemplary coherent control cases are discussed theoretically and corresponding experimental data are presented in which time-resolved x-ray reflectivity measures the spatiotemporal surface distortion of nanolayered heterostructures. Finally, we discuss examples where the application of our method may enable the control of functional material properties via tailored spatiotemporal strain fields.
|Author:
|J. -E. Pudell, M. Sander, R. Bauer, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, M. Herzog, Peter GaálGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevApplied.12.024036
|ISSN:
|2331-7019
|Parent Title (English):
|Physical review applied
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publication:
|College Park
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/08/19
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/12/14
|Volume:
|12
|Issue:
|2
|Page Number:
|11
|Funder:
|Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA2281/8-1]; BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [FK05K16GU3]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik