Full Spatiotemporal Control of Laser-Excited Periodic Surface Deformations

  • We demonstrate full control of acoustic and thermal periodic deformations at solid surfaces down to subnanosecond time scales and few-micrometer length scales via independent variation of the temporal and spatial phase of two optical transient grating (TG) excitations. For this purpose, we introduce an experimental setup that exerts control of the spatial phase of subsequent time-delayed TG excitations depending on their polarization state. Specific exemplary coherent control cases are discussed theoretically and corresponding experimental data are presented in which time-resolved x-ray reflectivity measures the spatiotemporal surface distortion of nanolayered heterostructures. Finally, we discuss examples where the application of our method may enable the control of functional material properties via tailored spatiotemporal strain fields.

Author:J. -E. Pudell, M. Sander, R. Bauer, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, M. Herzog, Peter GaálGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevApplied.12.024036
ISSN:2331-7019
Parent Title (English):Physical review applied
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/19
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/14
Volume:12
Issue:2
Page Number:11
Funder:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BA2281/8-1]; BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [FK05K16GU3]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

