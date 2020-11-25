Schließen

Der Heldenkörper in Szene gesetzt

  • Taking its cue from the portrayal of Hercules as muscleman in both films and ancient sculpture this article turns to poetry as a verbal art and examines when and how the hero's body comes into focus in Roman epic and elegy. It is argued that moments of crisis contrasting Hercules’ state in a given situation to his former heroic achievements give rise to representations of his body, while epic fight scenes rather draw attention to the bodies of his inferior opponents. The body is described through references to different body parts, qualified by attributes as masculine in elegiac contexts. A somewhat exotic word as tori suffices to highlight the hero’s muscular body.

Metadaten
Author:Petra SchierlGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol11.182
ISSN:2364-7612
Parent Title (German):thersites 11: tessellae – Birthday Issue for Christine Walde
Subtitle (German):die Muskeln des Hercules in Epos und Elegie
Editor:Annemarie Ambühl
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2020/11/25
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/14
Tag:Hercules; Roman epic; body; heroism; love elegy; masculinity
Volume:2020
Issue:11
Page Number:38
First Page:31
Last Page:68
Source:thersites 11 (2020). - 31-38
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

