Functionalization of nanoporous carbon materials for chiral separation and heterogeneous oxidation catalysis

The impact that catalysis has on global economy and environment is substantial, since 85% of all chemical industrial processes are catalytic. Among those, 80% of the processes are heterogeneously catalyzed, 17% make use of homogeneous catalysts, and 3% are biocatalytic processes. Especially in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry, a significant part of these processes involves chiral compounds. Obtaining enantiomerically pure compounds is necessary and it is usually accomplished by asymmetric synthesis and catalysis, as well as chiral separation. The efficiency of these processes may be vastly improved if the chiral selectors are positioned on a porous solid support, thereby increasing the available surface area for chiral recognition. Similarly, the majority of commercial catalysts are also supported, usually comprising of metal nanoparticles (NPs) dispersed on highly porous oxide or nanoporous carbon material. Materials that have exceptional thermal and chemical stability, and are electrically conductive are porous carbons. Their stability in extreme pH regions and temperatures, the possibility to tailor their pore architecture and chemical functionalization, and their electric conductivity have already established these materials in the fields of separation and catalysis. However, their heterogeneous chemical structure with abundant defects make it challenging to develop reliable models for the investigation of structure-performance relationships. Therefore, there is a necessity for expanding the fundamental understanding of these robust materials under experimental conditions to allow for their further optimization for particular applications. This thesis gives a contribution to our knowledge about carbons, through different aspects, and in different applications. On the one hand, a rather exotic novel application was investigated by attempts in synthesizing porous carbon materials with an enantioselective surface. Chapter 4.1 described an approach for obtaining mesoporous carbons with an enantioselective surface by direct carbonization of a chiral precursor. Two enantiomers of chiral ionic liquids (CIL) based on amino acid tyrosine were used as carbon precursors and ordered mesoporous silica SBA-15 served as a hard template for obtaining porosity. The chiral recognition of the prepared carbons has been tested in the solution by isothermal titration calorimetry with enantiomers of Phenylalanine as probes, as well as chiral vapor adsorption with 2-butanol enantiomers. Measurements in both solution and the gas phase revealed the differences in the affinity of carbons towards two enantiomers. The atomic efficiency of the CIL precursors was increased in Chapter 4.2, and the porosity was developed independently from the development of chiral carbons, through the formation of stable composites of pristine carbon and CIL-derived coating. After the same set of experiments for the investigation of chirality, the enantiomeric ratios of the composites reported herein were even higher than in the previous chapter. On the other hand, the structure‒activity relationship of carbons as supports for gold nanoparticles in a rather traditional catalytic model reaction, on the interface between gas, liquid, and solid, was studied. In Chapter 5.1 it was shown on the series of catalysts with different porosities that the kinetics of ᴅ-glucose oxidation reaction can be enhanced by increasing the local concentration of the reactants around the active phase of the catalyst. A large amount of uniform narrow mesopores connected to the surface of the Au catalyst supported on ordered mesoporous carbon led to the water confinement, which increased the solubility of the oxygen in the proximity of the catalyst and thereby increased the apparent catalytic activity of this catalyst. After increasing the oxygen concentration in the internal area of the catalyst, in Chapter 5.2 the concentration of oxygen was increased in the external environment of the catalyst, by the introduction of less cohesive liquids that serve as efficient solvent for oxygen, perfluorinated compounds, near the active phase of the catalyst. This was achieved by a formation of catalyst particle-stabilized emulsions of perfluorocarbon in aqueous ᴅ-glucose solution, that further promoted the catalytic activity of gold-on-carbon catalyst. The findings reported within this thesis are an important step in the understanding of the structure-related properties of carbon materials.

