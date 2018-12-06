Schließen

On the Apparent Absence of Wolf-Rayet plus Neutron Star Systems

  • Among the different types of massive stars in advanced evolutionary stages is the enigmatic WN8h type. There are only a few Wolf-Rayet (WR) stars with this spectral type in our Galaxy. It has long been suggested that WN8h-type stars are the products of binary evolution that may harbor neutron stars (NS). One of the most intriguing WN8h stars is the runaway WR 124 surrounded by its magnificent nebula M1-67. We test the presence of an accreting NS companion in WR 124 using similar to 100 ks long observations by the Chandra X-ray observatory. The hard X-ray emission from WR 124 with a luminosity of L-X similar to 10(31) erg s(-1) is marginally detected. We use the non-local thermodynamic equilibrium stellar atmosphere code PoWR to estimate the WR wind opacity to the X-rays. The wind of a WN8-type star is effectively opaque for X-rays, hence the low X-ray luminosity of WR 124 does not rule out the presence of an embedded compact object. We suggest that, in general, high-opacity WR winds could prevent X-ray detections of embedded NS, andAmong the different types of massive stars in advanced evolutionary stages is the enigmatic WN8h type. There are only a few Wolf-Rayet (WR) stars with this spectral type in our Galaxy. It has long been suggested that WN8h-type stars are the products of binary evolution that may harbor neutron stars (NS). One of the most intriguing WN8h stars is the runaway WR 124 surrounded by its magnificent nebula M1-67. We test the presence of an accreting NS companion in WR 124 using similar to 100 ks long observations by the Chandra X-ray observatory. The hard X-ray emission from WR 124 with a luminosity of L-X similar to 10(31) erg s(-1) is marginally detected. We use the non-local thermodynamic equilibrium stellar atmosphere code PoWR to estimate the WR wind opacity to the X-rays. The wind of a WN8-type star is effectively opaque for X-rays, hence the low X-ray luminosity of WR 124 does not rule out the presence of an embedded compact object. We suggest that, in general, high-opacity WR winds could prevent X-ray detections of embedded NS, and be an explanation for the apparent lack of WR+NS systems.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jesus A. ToalaORCiD, Lidia M. Oskinova, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, Richard IgnaceORCiD, Andreas Alexander Christoph SanderGND, Tomer ShenarORCiDGND, H. Todt, Y. -H. Chu, Martin A. GuerreroORCiD, Rainer HainichGND, Jose M. TorrejonORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/2041-8213/aaf39d
ISSN:2041-8205
ISSN:2041-8213
Parent Title (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics ; Part 2, Letters
Subtitle (English):the Curious Case of WR124
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/12/06
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2020/12/14
Tag:ISM: jets and outflows; circumstellar matter; stars: Wolf-Rayet; stars: evolution; stars: massive; stars: neutron
Volume:869
Issue:1
Page Number:5
Funder:Basque Government through the BERC 2014-2017 programmeBasque Government; Basque Government through the BERC 2018-2021 programmeBasque Government; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness MINECO through BCAM Polo Programme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo