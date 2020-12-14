Schließen

Interdisciplinary Geo-ecological Research across Time Scales in the Northeast German Lowland Observatory (TERENO-NE)

  • The Northeast German Lowland Observatory (TERENO-NE) was established to investigate the regional impact of climate and land use change. TERENO-NE focuses on the Northeast German lowlands, for which a high vulnerability has been determined due to increasing temperatures and decreasing amounts of precipitation projected for the coming decades. To facilitate in-depth evaluations of the effects of climate and land use changes and to separate the effects of natural and anthropogenic drivers in the region, six sites were chosen for comprehensive monitoring. In addition, at selected sites, geoarchives were used to substantially extend the instrumental records back in time. It is this combination of diverse disciplines working across different time scales that makes the observatory TERENO-NE a unique observation platform. We provide information about the general characteristics of the observatory and its six monitoring sites and present examples of interdisciplinary research activities at some of these sites. We also illustrate how monitoringThe Northeast German Lowland Observatory (TERENO-NE) was established to investigate the regional impact of climate and land use change. TERENO-NE focuses on the Northeast German lowlands, for which a high vulnerability has been determined due to increasing temperatures and decreasing amounts of precipitation projected for the coming decades. To facilitate in-depth evaluations of the effects of climate and land use changes and to separate the effects of natural and anthropogenic drivers in the region, six sites were chosen for comprehensive monitoring. In addition, at selected sites, geoarchives were used to substantially extend the instrumental records back in time. It is this combination of diverse disciplines working across different time scales that makes the observatory TERENO-NE a unique observation platform. We provide information about the general characteristics of the observatory and its six monitoring sites and present examples of interdisciplinary research activities at some of these sites. We also illustrate how monitoring improves process understanding, how remote sensing techniques are fine-tuned by the most comprehensive ground-truthing site DEMMIN, how soil erosion dynamics have evolved, how greenhouse gas monitoring of rewetted peatlands can reveal unexpected mechanisms, and how proxy data provides a long-term perspective of current ongoing changes.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Ingo HeinrichORCiDGND, Daniel Balanzategui, Oliver BensGND, Gerald BlaschGND, Theresa BlumeORCiD, Falk Boettcher, Erik Borg, Brian Brademann, Achim Brauer, Christopher ConradORCiD, Elisabeth DietzeORCiDGND, Nadine DrägerORCiDGND, Peter FienerORCiD, Horst H. Gerke, Andreas GüntnerORCiDGND, Iris Heine, Gerhard HelleORCiDGND, Marcus Herbrich, Katharina HarfenmeisterORCiD, Karl-Uwe Heussner, Christian Hohmann, Sibylle Itzerott, Gerald Jurasinski, Knut KaiserORCiD, Christoph KapplerORCiD, Franziska Koebsch, Susanne LiebnerORCiD, Gunnar Lischeid, Bruno MerzORCiDGND, Klaus Dieter Missling, Markus Morgner, Sylvia Pinkerneil, Birgit PlessenORCiDGND, Thomas RaabORCiD, Thomas Ruhtz, Torsten Sachs, Michael Sommer, Daniel SpenglerGND, Vivien Stender, Peter StüveGND, Florian Wilken
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2136/vzj2018.06.0116
ISSN:1539-1663
Parent Title (English):Vadose zone journal
Publisher:Soil Science Society of America
Place of publication:Madison
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2020/12/14
Volume:17
Issue:1
Page Number:25
Funder:Basque Government through the BERC 2014-2017 programmeBasque Government; Basque Government through the BERC 2018-2021 programmeBasque Government; Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness MINECO through BCAM Polo Programme
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo