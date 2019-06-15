Schließen

Hydrogen-bonded supramolecular metal-imidazolate frameworks: gas sorption, magnetic and UV/Vis spectroscopic properties

  By varying reaction parameters for the syntheses of the hydrogen-bonded metal-imidazolate frameworks (HIF) HIF-1 and HIF-2 (featuring 14 Zn and 14 Co atoms, respectively) to increase their yields and crystallinity, we found that HIF-1 is generated in two different frameworks, named as HIF-1a and HIF-1b. HIF-1b is isostructural to HIF-2. We determined the gas sorption and magnetic properties of HIF-2. In comparison to HIF-1a (Brunauer-Emmett-Teller (BET) surface area of 471m(2) g(-1)), HIF-2 possesses overall very low gas sorption uptake capacities [BET(CO2) surface area=85m(2) g(-1)]. Variable temperature magnetic susceptibility measurement of HIF-2 showed antiferromagnetic exchange interactions between the cobalt(II) high-spin centres at lower temperature. Theoretical analysis by density functional theory confirmed this finding. The UV/Vis-reflection spectra of HIF-1 (mixture of HIF-1a and b), HIF-2 and HIF-3 (with 14 Cd atoms) were measured and showed a characteristic absorption band centered at 340nm, which was indicative for differences in the imidazolate framework.

Author:Anas Alrefai, Suvendu Sekhar MondalORCiDGND, Alexander Wruck, Alexandra Kelling, Uwe SchildeORCiDGND, Philipp Brandt, Christoph Janiak, Sophie Schoenfeld, Birgit WeberORCiD, Lawrence Rybakowski, Carmen Herrman, Katlen Brennenstuhl, Sascha EidnerORCiD, Michael U. KumkeORCiDGND, Karsten BehrensGND, Christina GünterGND, Holger Müller, Hans-Jürgen HoldtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10847-019-00926-6
ISSN:1388-3127
ISSN:1573-1111
Parent Title (English):Journal of Inclusion Phenomena and Macrocyclic Chemistry
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Dordrecht
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/15
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/11
Tag:Gas-sorption; Ligand design; Magnetic properties; Solvothermal synthesis; Supramolecular chemistry
Volume:94
Issue:3-4
Page Number:11
First Page:155
Last Page:165
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

