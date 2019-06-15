Hydrogen-bonded supramolecular metal-imidazolate frameworks: gas sorption, magnetic and UV/Vis spectroscopic properties

By varying reaction parameters for the syntheses of the hydrogen-bonded metal-imidazolate frameworks (HIF) HIF-1 and HIF-2 (featuring 14 Zn and 14 Co atoms, respectively) to increase their yields and crystallinity, we found that HIF-1 is generated in two different frameworks, named as HIF-1a and HIF-1b. HIF-1b is isostructural to HIF-2. We determined the gas sorption and magnetic properties of HIF-2. In comparison to HIF-1a (Brunauer-Emmett-Teller (BET) surface area of 471m(2) g(-1)), HIF-2 possesses overall very low gas sorption uptake capacities [BET(CO2) surface area=85m(2) g(-1)]. Variable temperature magnetic susceptibility measurement of HIF-2 showed antiferromagnetic exchange interactions between the cobalt(II) high-spin centres at lower temperature. Theoretical analysis by density functional theory confirmed this finding. The UV/Vis-reflection spectra of HIF-1 (mixture of HIF-1a and b), HIF-2 and HIF-3 (with 14 Cd atoms) were measured and showed a characteristic absorption band centered at 340nm, which was indicative for

By varying reaction parameters for the syntheses of the hydrogen-bonded metal-imidazolate frameworks (HIF) HIF-1 and HIF-2 (featuring 14 Zn and 14 Co atoms, respectively) to increase their yields and crystallinity, we found that HIF-1 is generated in two different frameworks, named as HIF-1a and HIF-1b. HIF-1b is isostructural to HIF-2. We determined the gas sorption and magnetic properties of HIF-2. In comparison to HIF-1a (Brunauer-Emmett-Teller (BET) surface area of 471m(2) g(-1)), HIF-2 possesses overall very low gas sorption uptake capacities [BET(CO2) surface area=85m(2) g(-1)]. Variable temperature magnetic susceptibility measurement of HIF-2 showed antiferromagnetic exchange interactions between the cobalt(II) high-spin centres at lower temperature. Theoretical analysis by density functional theory confirmed this finding. The UV/Vis-reflection spectra of HIF-1 (mixture of HIF-1a and b), HIF-2 and HIF-3 (with 14 Cd atoms) were measured and showed a characteristic absorption band centered at 340nm, which was indicative for differences in the imidazolate framework.

