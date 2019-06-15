Hydrogen-bonded supramolecular metal-imidazolate frameworks: gas sorption, magnetic and UV/Vis spectroscopic properties

Anas Alrefai, Suvendu Sekhar Mondal, Alexander Wruck, Alexandra Kelling, Uwe Schilde, Philipp Brandt, Christoph Janiak, Sophie Schoenfeld, Birgit Weber, Lawrence Rybakowski, Carmen Herrman, Katlen Brennenstuhl, Sascha Eidner, Michael U. Kumke, Karsten Behrens, Christina Günter, Holger Müller, Hans-Jürgen Holdt
By varying reaction parameters for the syntheses of the hydrogen-bonded metal-imidazolate frameworks (HIF) HIF-1 and HIF-2 (featuring 14 Zn and 14 Co atoms, respectively) to increase their yields and crystallinity, we found that HIF-1 is generated in two different frameworks, named as HIF-1a and HIF-1b. HIF-1b is isostructural to HIF-2. We determined the gas sorption and magnetic properties of HIF-2. In comparison to HIF-1a (Brunauer-Emmett-Teller (BET) surface area of 471m(2) g(-1)), HIF-2 possesses overall very low gas sorption uptake capacities [BET(CO2) surface area=85m(2) g(-1)]. Variable temperature magnetic susceptibility measurement of HIF-2 showed antiferromagnetic exchange interactions between the cobalt(II) high-spin centres at lower temperature. Theoretical analysis by density functional theory confirmed this finding. The UV/Vis-reflection spectra of HIF-1 (mixture of HIF-1a and b), HIF-2 and HIF-3 (with 14 Cd atoms) were measured and showed a characteristic absorption band centered at 340nm, which was indicative for differences in the imidazolate framework.