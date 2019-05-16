Validation of a temperate fourth planet in the K2-133 multiplanet system
- We present follow-up observations of the K2-133 multiplanet system. Previously, we announced that K2-133 contained three super-Earths orbiting an M1.5V host star – with tentative evidence of a fourth outer-planet orbiting at the edge of the temperate zone. Here, we report on the validation of the presence of the fourth planet, determining a radius of 1.73+0.14−0.13 R⊕. The four planets span the radius gap of the exoplanet population, meaning further follow-up would be worthwhile to obtain masses and test theories of the origin of the gap. In particular, the trend of increasing planetary radius with decreasing incident flux in the K2-133 system supports the claim that the gap is caused by photo-evaporation of exoplanet atmospheres. Finally, we note that K2-133 e orbits on the edge of the star's temperate zone, and that our radius measurement allows for the possibility that this is a rocky world. Additional mass measurements are required to confirm or refute this scenario.
|Author:
|Robert WellsORCiD, Katja PoppenhägerORCiD, C. A. Watson
|Parent Title (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|planets and satellites: general; stars: individual: K2-133; stars: individual: LP 358-499; stars: low-mass; techniques: photometric
