Validation of a temperate fourth planet in the K2-133 multiplanet system

  • We present follow-up observations of the K2-133 multiplanet system. Previously, we announced that K2-133 contained three super-Earths orbiting an M1.5V host star – with tentative evidence of a fourth outer-planet orbiting at the edge of the temperate zone. Here, we report on the validation of the presence of the fourth planet, determining a radius of 1.73+0.14−0.13 R⊕. The four planets span the radius gap of the exoplanet population, meaning further follow-up would be worthwhile to obtain masses and test theories of the origin of the gap. In particular, the trend of increasing planetary radius with decreasing incident flux in the K2-133 system supports the claim that the gap is caused by photo-evaporation of exoplanet atmospheres. Finally, we note that K2-133 e orbits on the edge of the star's temperate zone, and that our radius measurement allows for the possibility that this is a rocky world. Additional mass measurements are required to confirm or refute this scenario.

Metadaten
Author:Robert WellsORCiD, Katja PoppenhägerORCiD, C. A. Watson
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stz1334
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Parent Title (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/16
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/10
Tag:planets and satellites: general; stars: individual: K2-133; stars: individual: LP 358-499; stars: low-mass; techniques: photometric
Volume:487
Issue:2
Page Number:9
First Page:1865
Last Page:1873
Funder:National Aeronautics and Space Administration under the Exoplanet Exploration Program; Northern Ireland Department for Education; Leibniz Association through its 2019 Leibniz Competition Program; Science and Technology Facilities CouncilScience & Technology Facilities Council (STFC) [ST/P000312/1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access

