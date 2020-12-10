Pancreatic adipocytes mediate hypersecretion of insulin in diabetes-susceptible mice

Objective: Ectopic fat accumulation in the pancreas in response to obesity and its implication on the onset of type 2 diabetes remain poorly understood. Intermittent fasting (IF) is known to improve glucose homeostasis and insulin resistance. However, the effects of IF on fat in the pancreas and beta-cell function remain largely unknown. Our aim was to evaluate the impact of IF on pancreatic fat accumulation and its effects on islet function. Methods: New Zealand Obese (NZO) mice were fed a high-fat diet ad libitum (NZO-AL) or fasted every other day (intermittent fasting, NZO-IF) and pancreatic fat accumulation, glucose homoeostasis, insulin sensitivity, and islet function were determined and compared to ad libitum-fed B6.V-Lep(ob/ob) (ob/ob) mice. To investigate the crosstalk of pancreatic adipocytes and islets, co-culture experiments were performed. Results: NZO-IF mice displayed better glucose homeostasis and lower fat accumulation in both the pancreas (-32%) and the liver (-35%) than NZO-AL mice. Ob/ob animals were

Objective: Ectopic fat accumulation in the pancreas in response to obesity and its implication on the onset of type 2 diabetes remain poorly understood. Intermittent fasting (IF) is known to improve glucose homeostasis and insulin resistance. However, the effects of IF on fat in the pancreas and beta-cell function remain largely unknown. Our aim was to evaluate the impact of IF on pancreatic fat accumulation and its effects on islet function. Methods: New Zealand Obese (NZO) mice were fed a high-fat diet ad libitum (NZO-AL) or fasted every other day (intermittent fasting, NZO-IF) and pancreatic fat accumulation, glucose homoeostasis, insulin sensitivity, and islet function were determined and compared to ad libitum-fed B6.V-Lep(ob/ob) (ob/ob) mice. To investigate the crosstalk of pancreatic adipocytes and islets, co-culture experiments were performed. Results: NZO-IF mice displayed better glucose homeostasis and lower fat accumulation in both the pancreas (-32%) and the liver (-35%) than NZO-AL mice. Ob/ob animals were insulin-resistant and had low fat in the pancreas but high fat in the liver. NZO-AL mice showed increased fat accumulation in both organs and exhibited an impaired islet function. Co-culture experiments demonstrated that pancreatic adipocytes induced a hypersecretion of insulin and released higher levels of free fatty adds than adipocytes of inguinal white adipose tissue. Conclusions: These results suggest that pancreatic fat participates in diabetes development, but can be prevented by IF. (C) 2019 Published by Elsevier Inc.

