Correction: Genetic introgression among differentiated clades is lower among clades exhibiting different parity modes. - (Heredity. - 123, (2019) pg 264)

  • The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Y. Surget-Groba, which was incorrectly given as J. Surget-Groba. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

Author:J. L. Horreo, Mervel C. Breedveld, D. Lindtke, B. Heulin, Y. Surget-Groba, P. S. Fitze
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-019-0223-1
ISSN:0018-067X
ISSN:1365-2540
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31048777
Parent Title (English):Heredity
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/10
Volume:123
Issue:2
Page Number:1
First Page:285
Last Page:285
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

