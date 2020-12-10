Correction: Genetic introgression among differentiated clades is lower among clades exhibiting different parity modes. - (Heredity. - 123, (2019) pg 264)
- The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Y. Surget-Groba, which was incorrectly given as J. Surget-Groba. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
|Author:
|J. L. Horreo, Mervel C. Breedveld, D. Lindtke, B. Heulin, Y. Surget-Groba, P. S. Fitze
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-019-0223-1
|0018-067X
|1365-2540
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31048777
|Heredity
|Nature Publ. Group
|London
|Other
|English
|2019
|2019
|2020/12/10
|123
|2
|1
|285
|285
