Das Yamabe-Problem auf global-hyperbolischen Lorentz-Mannigfaltigkeiten

Yamabe claimed in 1960 that he had proven the following theorem: Any Riemannian metric g on a compact smooth manifold M of dimension n ≥ 3 is conformal to a metric with constant scalar curvature. An equivalent formulation of this theorem is the existence of a solution to a certain semilinear elliptic differential equation, the so-called Yamabe equation. In 1968 Trudinger found a mistake in Yamabe's paper and consequently many mathematicians dealt with this so-called Yamabe problem. In the 80s Trudinger, Aubin and Shoen were able to fix the mistake and prove that Yamabe's theorem was indeed true. This has many advantages, for example when analyzing a conformally invariant partial differential equation on compact Riemannian manifolds one can assume that the scalar curvature is constant. The question now arises whether the analogous statement on Lorentzian manifolds also applies. The Lorentzian Yamabe Problem can be stated as follows: Given a spatially compact globally hyperbolic Lorentzian manifold (M, g), does there exist a metric conformal to g with constant scalar curvature? The goal of this dissertation is to examine this problem. The Yamabe equation which arises from this question is a semilinear wave equation which must have a positive smooth solution. In the first part of this dissertation the local theory of existence of general semilinear wave equations for sections on vector bundles was developed. For this the inverse function theorem and already existing statements about the existence of solutions to linear wave equation on Lorentzian manifolds were used. It will be proven that there exists an almost global solution to the corresponding Cauchy problem for small initial data as well as a time local solution for arbitrary initial data if the nonlinearity fulfills certain conditions. The second part of the dissertation deals with the Yamabe equation on globally hyperbolic Lorentzian manifolds. First by using the results of the first part it will be proven that there exist initial data such that the Yamabe equation has an almost time global solution if the scalar curvature of the given metric is sufficiently close to a constant. Afterwards by using energy estimates it will be shown in the case of 4-dimensional Lorentzian manifolds that under the assumption that the constant scalar curvature of the conformal metric is non-positive there exists a global smooth solution to the Yamabe equation which is not necessarily positive. But it will be proven that the solution is positive on a compact time interval if the H2-Norm of the scalar curvature of the given metric is bounded on this time interval in a certain way or if the scalar curvature is negative and the gradient of the scalar curvature is bounded in a specific way. In both cases the existence of a global positive smooth solution follows, if the Lorentzian manifold has the form M = I x Σ where I is an open bounded time interval and Σ is a Riemannian manifold. At the end an example for the nonexistence of a global positive solution in the case of M= R x Σ will be presented.

