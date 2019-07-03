Schließen

The Dilemmas of Design Thinking in Innovation Projects

  • Organizations have discovered Design Thinking as a promising framework or language for innovation-focused project teamwork. The goal is to develop new products and services by being customer-centric and working iteratively and in an interdisciplinary way, using specific working principles and methods to create a common language among all stakeholders. The empirical results in this article show that Design Thinking teamwork is different from other forms of teamwork. The difference in Design Thinking team-based project work is that the teams go through a specific learning process that poses individual challenges but also provides the individual with experience-based learning. We show that teams going through this learning process repeatedly find themselves in seemingly insolvable conflicts-so called structural dilemmas-within the framework of project deadlines and under the influence of strategic guidelines of the organization. We explore these structural dilemmas and develop ways to overcome them.

Metadaten
Author:Katharina HölzleORCiDGND, Holger RhinowGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/8756972819853129
ISSN:8756-9728
ISSN:1938-9507
Parent Title (English):Project Management Journal
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publication:Thousand Oaks
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/03
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/09
Tag:Design Thinking; experience-based learning; innovation projects; project manager; project-based organization
Volume:50
Issue:4
Page Number:13
First Page:418
Last Page:430
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer Review:Referiert

