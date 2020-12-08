On the ALMA observability of nascent massive multiple systems formed by gravitational instability
- Massive young stellar objects (MYSOs) form during the collapse of high-mass pre-stellar cores, where infalling molecular material is accreted through a centrifugally balanced accretion disc that is subject to efficient gravitational instabilities. In the resulting fragmented accretion disc of the MYSO, gaseous clumps and low-mass stellar companions can form, which will influence the future evolution of massive protostars in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram. We perform dust continuum radiative transfer calculations and compute synthetic images of disc structures modelled by the gravito-radiation-hydrodynamics simulation of a forming MYSO, in order to investigate the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (alma) observability of circumstellar gaseous clumps and forming multiple systems. Both spiral arms and gaseous clumps located at similar or equal to a few from the protostar can be resolved by interferometric alma Cycle 7 C43-8 and C43-10 observations at band 6 (), using a maximal 0.015 aracsec beam angular resolution and atMassive young stellar objects (MYSOs) form during the collapse of high-mass pre-stellar cores, where infalling molecular material is accreted through a centrifugally balanced accretion disc that is subject to efficient gravitational instabilities. In the resulting fragmented accretion disc of the MYSO, gaseous clumps and low-mass stellar companions can form, which will influence the future evolution of massive protostars in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram. We perform dust continuum radiative transfer calculations and compute synthetic images of disc structures modelled by the gravito-radiation-hydrodynamics simulation of a forming MYSO, in order to investigate the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (alma) observability of circumstellar gaseous clumps and forming multiple systems. Both spiral arms and gaseous clumps located at similar or equal to a few from the protostar can be resolved by interferometric alma Cycle 7 C43-8 and C43-10 observations at band 6 (), using a maximal 0.015 aracsec beam angular resolution and at least exposure time for sources at distances of . Our study shows that substructures are observable regardless of their viewing geometry or can be inferred in the case of an edge-viewed disc. The observation probability of the clumps increases with the gradually increasing efficiency of gravitational instability at work as the disc evolves. As a consequence, large discs around MYSOs close to the zero-age-main-sequence line exhibit more substructures than at the end of the gravitational collapse. Our results motivate further observational campaigns devoted to the close surroundings of the massive protostars S255IR-NIRS3 and NGC 6334I-MM1, whose recent outbursts are a probable signature of disc fragmentation and accretion variability.…
|Author:
|Dominique M.-A. MeyerORCiDGND, Alexander KreplinGND, S. Kraus, E. I. Vorobyov, Lionel HaemmerléORCiDGND, Jochen EislöffelORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stz1585
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Parent Title (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publication:
|Oxford
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/12/08
|Tag:
|methods: numerical; radiative transfer; stars: circumstellar matter
|Volume:
|487
|Issue:
|4
|Page Number:
|19
|First Page:
|4473
|Last Page:
|4491
|Funder:
|ERC Starting Grant [639889]; STFC Rutherford Fellowship [ST/J004030/1]; STFC Rutherford Grant [ST/K003445/1]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [18-12-00193]; Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [200020-172505]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access