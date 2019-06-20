Schließen

Sphingosine-coating of plastic surfaces prevents ventilator-associated pneumonia

  • Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in critically ill patients. Here, we employed the broad antibacterial effects of sphingosine to prevent VAP by developing a novel method of coating surfaces of endotracheal tubes with sphingosine and sphingosine analogs. Sphingosine and phytosphingosine coatings of endotracheal tubes prevent adherence and mediate killing of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Staphylococcus aureus, even in biofilms. Most importantly, sphingosine-coating of endotracheal tubes also prevented P. aeruginosa and S. aureus pneumonia in vivo. Coating of the tubes with sphingosine was stable, without obvious side effects on tracheal epithelial cells and did not induce inflammation. In summary, we describe a novel method to coat plastic surfaces and provide evidence for the application of sphingosine and phytosphingosine as novel antimicrobial coatings to prevent bacterial adherence and induce killing of pathogens on the surface of endotracheal tubes withVentilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in critically ill patients. Here, we employed the broad antibacterial effects of sphingosine to prevent VAP by developing a novel method of coating surfaces of endotracheal tubes with sphingosine and sphingosine analogs. Sphingosine and phytosphingosine coatings of endotracheal tubes prevent adherence and mediate killing of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Staphylococcus aureus, even in biofilms. Most importantly, sphingosine-coating of endotracheal tubes also prevented P. aeruginosa and S. aureus pneumonia in vivo. Coating of the tubes with sphingosine was stable, without obvious side effects on tracheal epithelial cells and did not induce inflammation. In summary, we describe a novel method to coat plastic surfaces and provide evidence for the application of sphingosine and phytosphingosine as novel antimicrobial coatings to prevent bacterial adherence and induce killing of pathogens on the surface of endotracheal tubes with potential to prevent biofilm formation and VAP.Key messagesNovel dip-coating method to coat plastic surfaces with lipids.Sphingosine and phytosphingosine as novel antimicrobial coatings on plastic surface.Sphingosine coatings of endotracheal tubes prevent bacterial adherence and biofilms.Sphingosine coatings of endotracheal tubes induce killing of pathogens.Sphingosine coatings of endotracheal tubes ventilator-associated pneumonia.show moreshow less

Author:Aaron P. Seitz, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Jennifer Baker, Matthias Soddemann, Barbara Wilker, Charles C. Caldwell, Ryan M. Gobble, Markus Kamler, Katrin Anne BeckerGND, Sascha Beck, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Michael J. Edwards, Erich GulbinsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00109-019-01800-1
ISSN:0946-2716
ISSN:1432-1440
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31222488
Parent Title (English):Journal of molecular medicine
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Heidelberg
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/20
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/08
Tag:Acinetobacter baumannii; Coating; Plastic surfaces; Pseudomonas aeruginosa; Sphingosine; Staphylococcus aureus; Ventilation
Volume:97
Issue:8
Page Number:17
First Page:1195
Last Page:1211
Funder:DFG-grantGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [Gu 335-34/1, GRK 2098]; United States Air ForceUnited States Department of Defense [AF-FA8650-14-2-6B33]; U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine [FA8650-10-2-6140]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

