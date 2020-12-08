The role of resources in the stressor–detachment model

A recent extension of the stressor-detachment model holds that the path running from job stressors via psychological detachment to impairment of well-being is moderated by both personal and job resources (Sonnentag & Fritz, 2015). The aim of the present study was to test this proposition by investigating the moderating role of one personal resource and one job resource (i.e., coworker social support and general self-efficacy, respectively) on the linkage between different job stressors (i.e., workload and role ambiguity), detachment, and well-being. Hypotheses were tested with structural equation modeling using data from a representative survey of the German workforce (N = 3,937 employees, M-age = 46.5 years, 47.5% women). In agreement with previous findings, the results showed that psychological detachment mediated the negative effects of job stressors on well-being. Social support from coworkers buffered the mediation such that the conditional indirect effects of workload and role ambiguity on well-being via detachment were weaker

A recent extension of the stressor-detachment model holds that the path running from job stressors via psychological detachment to impairment of well-being is moderated by both personal and job resources (Sonnentag & Fritz, 2015). The aim of the present study was to test this proposition by investigating the moderating role of one personal resource and one job resource (i.e., coworker social support and general self-efficacy, respectively) on the linkage between different job stressors (i.e., workload and role ambiguity), detachment, and well-being. Hypotheses were tested with structural equation modeling using data from a representative survey of the German workforce (N = 3,937 employees, M-age = 46.5 years, 47.5% women). In agreement with previous findings, the results showed that psychological detachment mediated the negative effects of job stressors on well-being. Social support from coworkers buffered the mediation such that the conditional indirect effects of workload and role ambiguity on well-being via detachment were weaker at higher levels of support. General self-efficacy did not moderate the stressor-well-being linkage. These results imply that social support can be considered as a protective factor that helps employees maintain their well-being by alleviating the negative effects of job stressors on their ability to switch off mentally from work.

