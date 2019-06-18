Schließen

Capturing Regional Variations of Hard-Rock Attenuation in Europe

  • A proper assessment of seismic reference site conditions has important applications as they represent the basis on which ground motions and amplifications are generally computed. Besides accounting for the average S-wave velocity over the uppermost 30 m (V-S30), the parameterization of high-frequency ground motions beyond source-corner frequency received significant attention. kappa, an empirical parameter introduced by Anderson and Hough (1984), is often used to represent the spectral decay of the acceleration spectrum at high frequencies. The lack of hard-rock records and the poor understanding of the physics of kappa introduced significant epistemic uncertainty in the final seismic hazard of recent projects. Thus, determining precise and accurate regional hard-rock kappa(0) values is critical. We propose an alternative procedure for capturing the reference kappa(0) on regional scales by linking thewell-known high-frequency attenuation parameter kappa and the properties of multiple-scattered coda waves. Using geological andA proper assessment of seismic reference site conditions has important applications as they represent the basis on which ground motions and amplifications are generally computed. Besides accounting for the average S-wave velocity over the uppermost 30 m (V-S30), the parameterization of high-frequency ground motions beyond source-corner frequency received significant attention. kappa, an empirical parameter introduced by Anderson and Hough (1984), is often used to represent the spectral decay of the acceleration spectrum at high frequencies. The lack of hard-rock records and the poor understanding of the physics of kappa introduced significant epistemic uncertainty in the final seismic hazard of recent projects. Thus, determining precise and accurate regional hard-rock kappa(0) values is critical. We propose an alternative procedure for capturing the reference kappa(0) on regional scales by linking thewell-known high-frequency attenuation parameter kappa and the properties of multiple-scattered coda waves. Using geological and geophysical data around more than 1300 stations for separating reference and soft soil sites and based on more than 10,000 crustal earthquake recordings, we observe that kappa(0) from multiple-scattered coda waves seems to be independent of the soil type but correlated with the hard-rock kappa(0), showing significant regional variations across Europe. The values range between 0.004 s for northern Europe and 0.020 s for the southern and southeastern parts. On the other hand, measuring kappa (and correspondingly kappa(0)) on the S-wave window (as classically proposed), the results are strongly affected by transmitted (reflected, refracted, and scattered) waves included in the analyzed window biasing the proper assessment of kappa(0). This effect is more pronounced for soft soil sites. In this way, kappa(coda)(0) can serve as a proxy for the regional hard-rock kappa(0) at the reference sites.show moreshow less

Author:Marco PilzORCiD, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND, Riccardo Zaccarelli, Dino BindiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1785/0120190023
ISSN:0037-1106
ISSN:1943-3573
Parent Title (English):Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America
Publisher:Seismological Society of America
Place of publication:Albany
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/18
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/08
Volume:109
Issue:4
Page Number:18
First Page:1401
Last Page:1418
Funder:H2020 Project Seismology and Earthquake Engineering Research Infrastructure Alliance (SERA) for Europe [730900]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

