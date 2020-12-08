Schließen

Achilles tendon morphology assessed using image based spatial frequency analysis is altered among healthy elite adolescent athletes compared to recreationally active controls

  Objectives: Although expected, tendon adaptations in adolescent elite athletes have been underreported. Morphologically, adaptations may occur by an increase in collagen fiber density and/or organization. These characteristics can be captured using spatial frequency parameters extracted from ultrasound images. This study aims to compare Achilles tendon (AT) morphology among sports-specific cohorts of elite adolescent athletes and to compare these findings to recreationally active controls by use of spatial frequency analysis. Design: Cross-sectional observational study. Method: In total, 334 healthy adolescent athletes from four sport categories (ball, combat, endurance, explosive strength) and 35 healthy controls were included. Longitudinal ultrasound scans were performed at the AT insertion and midportion. Intra-tendinous-morphology was quantified by performing spatial frequency analysis assessing eight parameters at standardized ROls. Increased values in five parameters suggest a higher structural organization, and in two parameters higher fiber density. One parameter represents a quotient combining both organization and fiber density. Results: Among athletes, only ball sport athletes exhibited an increase in one summative parameter at pre-insertion site compared to athletes from other sport categories. When compared to athletes, controls had significantly higher values of four parameters at pre-insertion and three parameters at midportion site reflecting differences in both, fiber organization and density. Conclusions: Intra-tendinous-morphology was similar in all groups of adolescent athletes. Higher values found in non-athletes might suggest higher AT fiber density and organization. It is yet unclear whether the lesser structural organization in young athletes represents initial AT pathology, or a physiological adaptive response at the fiber cross-linking level. (C) 2019 Sports Medicine Australia. Published by Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Metadaten
Author:Michael CasselORCiD, Lucie RischORCiD, Frank Mayer, Hannes Kaplick, Aaron Engel, Kornelia Kulig, Greg BashfordORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jsams.2019.03.011
ISSN:1440-2440
ISSN:1878-1861
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31000456
Parent Title (English):Journal of science and medicine in sport : official journal of Sports Medicine Australia
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/08
Tag:Adaptation; Athletic loading; Tendinopathy; Tendon structure; Ultrasound
Volume:22
Issue:8
Page Number:5
First Page:882
Last Page:886
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Sportmedizin und Prävention
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

