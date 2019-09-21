Schließen

Low breastmilk vitamin A concentration is prevalent in rural Ethiopia

  Background There is scant information on the breastmilk vitamin A (BMVA) concentration of lactating women in developing countries, partly due to lack of methods applicable in-field. Objective To assess BMVA concentrations of samples collected from lactating women of children aged 6-23 months, in Mecha district, Ethiopia. Subjects/methods Data on socio-demographic and anthropometric characteristics were collected from randomly selected lactating women (n = 104). Breast milk samples were collected and vitamin A concentrations were analyzed using HPLC and iCheck FLUORO then the two measurements were compared. Results The prevalence of underweight (BMI < 18.5 kg/m(2)) among lactating women was 17%. Seventy six percent of the BMVA values were < 1.05 mu mol/l and 81% were < 8 mu g/g fat. The mean BMVA concentration accounted to 41% of the estimated average value for mothers in developing countries. The BMVA values from HPLC and iCheck were correlated (r = 0.59, p = < 0.001), but it was not strong. Conclusions The result indicates the low vitamin A status of the lactating women and their children. It further indicates that intake assessments should not use average BMVA composition. The possibility of using iCheck for monitoring interventions designed to improve vitamin A status of lactating women with low BMVA requires further investigation.

Metadaten
Author:Zeweter Abebe, Gulelat Desse Haki, Florian J. SchweigertORCiDGND, Ina M. Henkel, Kaleab Baye
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41430-018-0334-4
ISSN:0954-3007
ISSN:1476-5640
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30297758
Parent Title (English):European journal of clinical nutrition
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/21
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/08
Volume:73
Issue:8
Page Number:7
First Page:1110
Last Page:1116
Funder:German Academic Exchange service (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

