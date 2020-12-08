Schließen

Short contribution on adaptive behaviour of flood-prone companies

  • Integrated flood management strategies consider property-level precautionary measures as a vital part. Whereas this is a well-researched topic for residents, little is known about the adaptive behaviour of flood-prone companies although they often settle on the ground floor of buildings and are thus among the first affected by flooding. This pilot study analyses flood responses of 64 businesses in a district of the city of Dresden, Germany that experienced major flooding in 2002 and 2013. Using standardised survey data and accompanying qualitative interviews, the analyses revealed that the largest driver of adaptive behaviour is experiencing flood events. Intangible factors such as tradition and a sense of community play a role for the decision to stay in the area, while lacking ownership might hamper property-level adaptation. Further research is also needed to understand the role of insurance and governmental aid for recovery and adaptation of businesses.

Download full text files

  • pmnr1024.pdfeng
    (3877KB)

    SHA-512:d120e79f62a478c82e0f4faaa55c78f5f7d69a6b2e3d7b856325ebc59f352925b5cdd9c02954ac0a963a7ee8f3004f8ff1958cf3a2e5fc22bd0a89f94970e8c3

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Caroline Jehmlich, Paul HudsonORCiD, Annegret H. ThiekenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-485528
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48552
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a pilot study of Dresden-Laubegast, Germany
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1024)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/08
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/08
Tag:adaptation; disaster risk reduction; integrated flood risk management; risk perception
Issue:1024
Page Number:9
Source:Journal of Flood Risk Management 13 (2020) e12653 DOI: 10.1111/jfr3.12653
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo