Short contribution on adaptive behaviour of flood-prone companies
- Integrated flood management strategies consider property-level precautionary measures as a vital part. Whereas this is a well-researched topic for residents, little is known about the adaptive behaviour of flood-prone companies although they often settle on the ground floor of buildings and are thus among the first affected by flooding. This pilot study analyses flood responses of 64 businesses in a district of the city of Dresden, Germany that experienced major flooding in 2002 and 2013. Using standardised survey data and accompanying qualitative interviews, the analyses revealed that the largest driver of adaptive behaviour is experiencing flood events. Intangible factors such as tradition and a sense of community play a role for the decision to stay in the area, while lacking ownership might hamper property-level adaptation. Further research is also needed to understand the role of insurance and governmental aid for recovery and adaptation of businesses.
|Caroline Jehmlich, Paul HudsonORCiD, Annegret H. ThiekenORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1111/jfr3.12653
|1753-318X
|Journal of Flood Risk Management
|a pilot study of Dresden-Laubegast, Germany
|Wiley-Blackwell
|Oxford
|Article
|English
|2019/07/25
|2020
|2020/12/08
|adaptation; disaster risk reduction; integrated flood risk management; risk perception
|13
|7
|Universität Potsdam
|PA 2020_121
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
