Short contribution on adaptive behaviour of flood-prone companies

  • Integrated flood management strategies consider property-level precautionary measures as a vital part. Whereas this is a well-researched topic for residents, little is known about the adaptive behaviour of flood-prone companies although they often settle on the ground floor of buildings and are thus among the first affected by flooding. This pilot study analyses flood responses of 64 businesses in a district of the city of Dresden, Germany that experienced major flooding in 2002 and 2013. Using standardised survey data and accompanying qualitative interviews, the analyses revealed that the largest driver of adaptive behaviour is experiencing flood events. Intangible factors such as tradition and a sense of community play a role for the decision to stay in the area, while lacking ownership might hamper property-level adaptation. Further research is also needed to understand the role of insurance and governmental aid for recovery and adaptation of businesses.

Metadaten
Author:Caroline Jehmlich, Paul HudsonORCiD, Annegret H. ThiekenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/jfr3.12653
ISSN:1753-318X
Parent Title (German):Journal of Flood Risk Management
Subtitle (English):a pilot study of Dresden-Laubegast, Germany
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/25
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/12/08
Tag:adaptation; disaster risk reduction; integrated flood risk management; risk perception
Volume:13
Page Number:7
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_121
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1024

