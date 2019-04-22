Schließen

The poly(A) polymerase PAPS1 interacts with the RNA-directed DNA-methylation pathway in sporophyte and pollen development

  • RNA-based processes play key roles in the regulation of eukaryotic gene expression. This includes both the processing of pre-mRNAs into mature mRNAs ready for translation and RNA-based silencing processes, such as RNA-directed DNA methylation (RdDM). Polyadenylation of pre-mRNAs is one important step in their processing and is carried out by three functionally specialized canonical nuclear poly(A) polymerases in Arabidopsis thaliana. Null mutations in one of these, termed PAPS1, result in a male gametophytic defect. Using a fluorescence-labelling strategy, we have characterized this defect in more detail using RNA and small-RNA sequencing. In addition to global defects in the expression of pollen-differentiation genes, paps1 null-mutant pollen shows a strong overaccumulation of transposable element (TE) transcripts, yet a depletion of 21- and particularly 24-nucleotide-long short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs) targeting the corresponding TEs. Double-mutant analyses support a specific functional interaction betweenRNA-based processes play key roles in the regulation of eukaryotic gene expression. This includes both the processing of pre-mRNAs into mature mRNAs ready for translation and RNA-based silencing processes, such as RNA-directed DNA methylation (RdDM). Polyadenylation of pre-mRNAs is one important step in their processing and is carried out by three functionally specialized canonical nuclear poly(A) polymerases in Arabidopsis thaliana. Null mutations in one of these, termed PAPS1, result in a male gametophytic defect. Using a fluorescence-labelling strategy, we have characterized this defect in more detail using RNA and small-RNA sequencing. In addition to global defects in the expression of pollen-differentiation genes, paps1 null-mutant pollen shows a strong overaccumulation of transposable element (TE) transcripts, yet a depletion of 21- and particularly 24-nucleotide-long short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs) targeting the corresponding TEs. Double-mutant analyses support a specific functional interaction between PAPS1 and components of the RdDM pathway, as evident from strong synergistic phenotypes in mutant combinations involving paps1, but not paps2 paps4, mutations. In particular, the double-mutant of paps1 and rna-dependent rna polymerase 6 (rdr6) shows a synergistic developmental phenotype disrupting the formation of the transmitting tract in the female gynoecium. Thus, our findings in A. thaliana uncover a potentially general link between canonical poly(A) polymerases as components of mRNA processing and RdDM, reflecting an analogous interaction in fission yeast.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Yunming ZhangGND, Anna RammingGND, Lisa Heinke, Lothar AltschmiedORCiD, R. Keith Slotkin, Jörg D. Becker, Christian KappelORCiDGND, Michael LenhardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/tpj.14348
ISSN:0960-7412
ISSN:1365-313X
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31009115
Parent Title (English):The plant journal
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/22
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/07
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; RNA-directed DNA methylation; gynoecium development; pollen development; poly(A) polymerase; siRNAs; transposable elements
Volume:99
Issue:4
Page Number:18
First Page:655
Last Page:672
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

