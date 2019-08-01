PIN-FORMED and PIN-LIKES auxin transport facilitators
- The phytohormone auxin influences virtually all aspects of plant growth and development. Auxin transport across membranes is facilitated by, among other proteins, members of the PIN-FORMED (PIN) and the structurally similar PIN-LIKES (PILS) families, which together govern directional cell-to-cell transport and intracellular accumulation of auxin. Canonical PIN proteins, which exhibit a polar localization in the plasma membrane, determine many patterning and directional growth responses. Conversely, the less-studied noncanonical PINs and PILS proteins, which mostly localize to the endoplasmic reticulum, attenuate cellular auxin responses. Here, and in the accompanying poster, we provide a brief summary of current knowledge of the structure, evolution, function and regulation of these auxin transport facilitators.
|Author:
|Michael SauerORCiD, Jürgen Kleine-VehnORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1242/dev.168088
|ISSN:
|0950-1991
|ISSN:
|1477-9129
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31371525
|Parent Title (English):
|Development : Company of Biologists
|Publisher:
|Company biologists ltd
|Place of publication:
|Cambridge
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/08/01
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/12/07
|Tag:
|Auxin; Auxin transport; Phytohormone
|Volume:
|146
|Issue:
|15
|Page Number:
|5
|Funder:
|Vienna Science and Technology Fund (WWTF); Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [P26568-B16, P26591-B16]; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access