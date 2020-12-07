Hydrodynamic Simulations of Asymmetric Propeller Structures in Saturn's Rings

The observation of the non-Keplerian behavior of propeller structures in Saturn's outer A ring raises the question: how does the propeller respond to the wandering of the central embedded moonlet? Here, we study numerically how the structural imprint of the propeller changes for a libration of the moonlet. It turns out that the libration induces an asymmetry in the propeller, which depends on the libration period and amplitude of the moonlet. Further, we study the dependence of the asymmetry on the libration period and amplitude for a moonlet with a 400 m Hill radius, which is located in the outer A ring. This allows us to apply our findings to the largest known propeller Blériot, which is expected to be of a similar size. For Blériot, we can conclude that, supposing the moonlet is librating with the largest observed period of 11.1 yr and an azimuthal amplitude of about 1845 km, a small asymmetry should be measurable but depends on the moonlet's libration phase at the observation time. The longitude residuals of other trans-Encke

The observation of the non-Keplerian behavior of propeller structures in Saturn's outer A ring raises the question: how does the propeller respond to the wandering of the central embedded moonlet? Here, we study numerically how the structural imprint of the propeller changes for a libration of the moonlet. It turns out that the libration induces an asymmetry in the propeller, which depends on the libration period and amplitude of the moonlet. Further, we study the dependence of the asymmetry on the libration period and amplitude for a moonlet with a 400 m Hill radius, which is located in the outer A ring. This allows us to apply our findings to the largest known propeller Blériot, which is expected to be of a similar size. For Blériot, we can conclude that, supposing the moonlet is librating with the largest observed period of 11.1 yr and an azimuthal amplitude of about 1845 km, a small asymmetry should be measurable but depends on the moonlet's libration phase at the observation time. The longitude residuals of other trans-Encke propellers (e.g., Earhart) show amplitudes similar to Blériot, which might allow us to observe larger asymmetries due to their smaller azimuthal extent, allowing us to scan the whole gap structure for asymmetries in one observation. Although the librational model of the moonlet is a simplification, our results are a first step toward the development of a consistent model for the description of the formation of asymmetric propellers caused by a freely moving moonlet.

…