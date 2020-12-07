Methods: The data of 89 PD patients with dysphagia who underwent routinely conducted videofluoroscopic studies of swallowing (VFSS) were included in this retrospective study. The occurrence of penetration-aspiration was defined as scores >= 3 on the Penetration-Aspiration Scale (PAS). Four commonly reported signs of dysphagia in PD patients were evaluated as possible predictors. Furthermore, the relationships between the occurrence of penetration-aspiration and liquid bolus volume as well as clinical severity of PD (modified Hoehn and Yahr scale) were examined. Results: Logistic regression showed that a delayed initiation of the pharyngeal swallow (odds ratio [OR] = 7.47, P = .008) and a reduced hyolaryngeal excursion (OR = 5.13, P = .012) were predictors of penetration-aspiration. Moreover, there was a strong, positive correlation between increasing liquid bolus volume and penetration-aspiration (gamma = 0.71, P < .001). No correlation was found between severity of PD and penetration-aspiration (gamma = 0.077, P = .783). Conclusion:

Methods: The data of 89 PD patients with dysphagia who underwent routinely conducted videofluoroscopic studies of swallowing (VFSS) were included in this retrospective study. The occurrence of penetration-aspiration was defined as scores >= 3 on the Penetration-Aspiration Scale (PAS). Four commonly reported signs of dysphagia in PD patients were evaluated as possible predictors. Furthermore, the relationships between the occurrence of penetration-aspiration and liquid bolus volume as well as clinical severity of PD (modified Hoehn and Yahr scale) were examined. Results: Logistic regression showed that a delayed initiation of the pharyngeal swallow (odds ratio [OR] = 7.47, P = .008) and a reduced hyolaryngeal excursion (OR = 5.13, P = .012) were predictors of penetration-aspiration. Moreover, there was a strong, positive correlation between increasing liquid bolus volume and penetration-aspiration (gamma = 0.71, P < .001). No correlation was found between severity of PD and penetration-aspiration (gamma = 0.077, P = .783). Conclusion: Results of the present study allow for a better understanding of penetration-aspiration risk in PD patients. They are useful for treatment planning in order to improve safe oral intake and adequate nutrition.

