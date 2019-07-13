Schließen

Cash vs. in-kind transfers

  Historically, India has relied on subsidizing staple food as a major instrument in improving food security. Recently, however, cash transfers have entered the debate as an alternative, as they are associated with lower market distortions, leakages and fiscal costs. This study contributes to this debate by analyzing India's Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS). Our main objective was to explain the under-purchase, or low take-up, from the TPDS, which is typically attributed to 'leakage', i.e. the diversion of food grains from eligible consumers. We provide an alternative solution based on self-targeting; while poorer households increase their consumption from the TPDS, wealthier households restrain from consuming subsidized commodities. Using a large household dataset, we estimated that such a voluntary opt-out system, based on income, would save a minimum of 6.5% of grains released through the TPDS. Besides these demand-driven aspects, our analysis indicates that poor regions perform better at lowering the diversion of grains and that large targeting errors exist among female-led households. Finally, we find substantial regional price differences that would benefit the poor and rural population under a uniform cash-transfer system that does not correct for regional price levels.

Author:Marta KozickaORCiD, Regine Weber, Matthias Kalkuhl
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12571-019-00942-x
ISSN:1876-4517
ISSN:1876-4525
Parent Title (English):Food Security
Subtitle (German):the role of self-targeting in reforming the Indian food subsidy program
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/13
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/12/07
Tag:Cash transfers; Food security; India; Policies; Self-targeting; Targeted public distribution system
Volume:11
Issue:4
Page Number:13
First Page:915
Last Page:927
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access

